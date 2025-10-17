CounterPoint Unveils Limited-Edition Utah Mammoth Originals Collection

CounterPoint, the private label apparel and lifestyle brand of Smith Entertainment Group, today unveiled the Utah Mammoth CounterPoint Originals Collection, its newest and first collection of the 2025-26 season. The full collection will go on sale exclusively at Delta Center on Oct. 21 during the Mammoth game against the Colorado Avalanche. Fans in attendance who purchase items from the collection will have the unique opportunity to take part in a live styling experience led by CounterPoint Creative Director and celebrity stylist Calyann Barnett.

The CounterPoint Utah Mammoth Originals Collection will include:

Utah Mammoth Dark Gray Oversized Back Graphic Hoodie ($109.99)

Blue Halftone Hoodie ($109.99)

Black Halftone Hoodie ($109.99)

Women’s White Upside Down Utah FZ Hoodie ($124.99)

Hockey Lingo Hoodie ($109.99)

Hockey Lingo Hoodie Youth ($69.99)

Delta Center doors open at 5:30 P.M. on Oct. 21, and at that time, fans with tickets to the game will be the first to shop the Utah Mammoth Originals Collection at the CounterPoint pop-up inside the Team Store. All items will be available on a first-come first-serve basis with limited quantities available.