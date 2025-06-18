Utah to Hold Prospect Development Camp from June 29 - July 3

The Utah Mammoth announced today that their prospect development camp will take place from June 29 - July 3 with on-ice sessions starting on Monday, June 30 at Park City Ice Arena. Camp will conclude on Thursday, July 3 with a scrimmage at Utah’s Olympic Oval. The week of events is designed to provide Utah prospects with NHL coaching and instruction during both on- and off-ice workout sessions.

As part of camp, the team will hold media availability with General Manager Bill Armstrong, the team’s first round draft choice, and select prospects on Sunday, June 29 at The Asher Adams Hotel, with the time to be announced at a later date. On-ice sessions are scheduled for 9:45 - 11:45 A.M. and 12:15 - 2:15 P.M. on Monday, June 30 and Tuesday, July 1. Both practice sessions will be open to the public.

The players will also participate in a four-on-four intra-squad scrimmage that will simulate a mock game with on-ice officials on Thursday, July 3 at 12 P.M. at Utah’s Olympic Oval. The Mammoth will host 500 youth hockey players throughout the Utah Amateur Hockey Association to watch the closed scrimmage.

Former first-round draft choices Dmitri Simashev (2023), Daniil But (2023), Tij Iginla (2024), and Cole Beaudoin (2024) along with goaltender Michael Hrabal, forward Gabe Smith, and defensemen Tomas Lavoie and Will Skahan are among the top prospects expected to attend the camp. A full roster for the camp will be released following the NHL Draft.

Participating players will be available to the media following all on-ice training sessions that are open to media and the team’s scrimmage on July 3.