Dallas Stars sign Kyle Capobianco and Luke Krys to contract extensions

ABOUT DEFENSEMAN KYLE CAPOBIANCO:

Capobianco, 28, appeared in 33 games for the Stars this past season, totaling five points (2-3—5) while averaging 12:08 of time on ice per game. In all, he has totaled 17 points (7-10—17) in 107 regular-season NHL games with the Arizona Coyotes, Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars. He also played in five games for the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League (AHL) during the 2025-26 season, putting up four points (1-3—4) during those games.

"Kyle brings size, mobility and offensive instincts to our blue line." said Nill. "His depth and flexibility will help us moving forward and we're excited to have him for two more years."

The six-foot-three, 194-pound defenseman has skated in 293 career AHL games with the Tucson Roadrunners, Manitoba Moose and Texas Stars, recording 220 points (41-179—220), carrying a plus-minus rating of plus-72. He was named the 2023-24 Eddie Shore Award winner, awarded to the most outstanding defenseman in the AHL, after putting up 54 points (12-42—54) in 69 games for the Manitoba Moose.

A native of Mississauga, Ontario, Capobianco won the bronze medal for Canada at the 2015 IIHF U18 World Junior Championship, tallying a goal and an assist in seven games played.

Capobianco was originally selected by Arizona in the third round (63rd overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft and signed with the Stars as a free agent on July, 1, 2024.