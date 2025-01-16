On Thursday, the National Hockey League announced the 12 players making up the First and Second Quarter-Century Teams for the Dallas Stars.
NHL announces Dallas Stars Quarter-Century Teams
Benn, Lehtinen, Modano lead forwards; Heiskanen, Zubov among best defensemen in franchise history
The First and Second Teams consist of six players -- three forwards, two defensemen and one goalie -- who played for the franchise from Jan. 1, 2000 - Dec. 31, 2024.
The six players voted to each First Team will be on the ballot for the NHL All Quarter-Century Team that will be chosen via a fan vote that will start in February.
First Team
Forwards
Jamie Benn
Jere Lehtinen
Mike Modano
Defensemen
Goalie
Forwards: A fifth-round pick (No. 129) in the 2007 NHL Draft, Benn is the current cornerstone of the franchise and has been their captain since Sept. 19, 2013. He had the most points of the quarter-century Stars with 932 (391 goals, 541 assists) in 1,148 games. He won the 2015 Art Ross Trophy, awarded to the player with the most points at the end of the regular season, when he had 87. Lehtinen was a stellar two-way player. A three-time winner of the Selke Trophy (1998, '99 and 2003), given to the League's best defensive forward, the right wing is the last non-center to win trophy. He had 343 points (175 goals, 168 assists) in 600 games. Then there's Modano, the face of the Stars until his final season in 2009-10. Modano won the Cup with the Stars in 1999 and had 592 points (232 goals, 360 assists) in 713 games. He was inducted to the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2012, the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2014 and named one of the NHL's 100 Greatest Players in 2017.
Defensemen: Two of the best in Stars history make up this pair. Heiskanen had 275 points (57 goals, 218 assists) in 461 games while averaging 24:29 of ice time. Zubov won the Cup with Dallas in 1999 and entered the Hall of Fame with the Class of 2019. His 374 points (73 goals, 301 assists) in 568 games are tied with John Klingberg for first among Dallas defensemen since Jan. 1, 2000.
Goalie: Turco played most of his NHL career for the Stars (2000-10), going 262-154-37 with 26 ties, a 2.31 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and 40 shutouts in 509 games (485 starts) during the quarter century.
Second Team
Forwards
Brenden Morrow
Joe Pavelski
Tyler Seguin
Defensemen
Goalie
Forwards: The Stars captain from 2006-13, Morrow brought grit, a physical game and production during his time in Dallas. He had 522 points (240 goals, 282 assists) in 814 games. Pavelski's talents for tipping, redirecting and deflecting pucks were a boon. He had 307 points (121 goals, 186 assists) in 369 games and retired from the NHL on July 16, 2024. Seguin has played for Dallas since he was acquired in a trade with the Boston Bruins on July 4, 2013. He had 687 points (304 goals, 383 assists) in 785 games, second to Benn in the quarter century.
Defensemen: Klingberg played for the Stars from 2014-22 before signing a one-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks on July 29, 2022. He had 374 points (71 goals, 303 assists) in 552 games. Lindell made his NHL debut in 2015-16 and had 203 points (52 goals, 151 assists) in 640 games.
Goalie: Three of Belfour's five seasons with the Stars came in the 2000s. He won the Cup in 1999 and returned to the Stanley Cup Final the next season, a six-game loss to the New Jersey Devils. Belfour, a 2011 Hall of Fame inductee, was 74-56 with 21 ties, a 2.39 GAA, .905 save percentage and 11 shutouts in 153 games after Jan. 1, 2000.