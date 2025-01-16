Dallas Stars Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

With 2025 underway, the NHL is celebrating the best of the past 25 years by revealing Quarter-Century Teams for each of the League's 32 franchises and the Arizona Coyotes.

Each club will be represented by a First Team and Second Team of six players -- three forwards, two defensemen and one goalie -- who played for the franchise from Jan. 1, 2000 - Dec. 31, 2024.. The first and second teams were selected by broadcasters, national, local and NHL.com writers who have covered the respective teams, in addition to select former players.

The six players voted to each First Team will be on the ballot for the NHL All Quarter-Century Team that will be chosen via a fan vote that will start in February.

Today, the First and Second Quarter-Century Teams for the Dallas Stars. Players are listed in alphabetical order.

DALLAS STARS QUARTER-CENTURY TEAMS

First Team

Forwards

Jamie Benn

Jere Lehtinen

Mike Modano

Defensemen

Miro Heiskanen

Sergei Zubov

Goalie

Marty Turco

Forwards: A fifth-round pick (No. 129) in the 2007 NHL Draft, Benn is the current cornerstone of the franchise and has been their captain since Sept. 19, 2013. He had the most points of the quarter-century Stars with 932 (391 goals, 541 assists) in 1,148 games. He won the 2015 Art Ross Trophy, awarded to the player with the most points at the end of the regular season, when he had 87. Lehtinen was a stellar two-way player. A three-time winner of the Selke Trophy (1998, '99 and 2003), given to the League's best defensive forward, the right wing is the last non-center to win trophy. He had 343 points (175 goals, 168 assists) in 600 games. Then there's Modano, the face of the Stars until his final season in 2009-10. Modano won the Cup with the Stars in 1999 and had 592 points (232 goals, 360 assists) in 713 games. He was inducted to the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2012, the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2014 and named one of the NHL's 100 Greatest Players in 2017.

Defensemen: Two of the best in Stars history make up this pair. Heiskanen had 275 points (57 goals, 218 assists) in 461 games while averaging 24:29 of ice time. Zubov won the Cup with Dallas in 1999 and entered the Hall of Fame with the Class of 2019. His 374 points (73 goals, 301 assists) in 568 games are tied with John Klingberg for first among Dallas defensemen since Jan. 1, 2000.

Goalie: Turco played most of his NHL career for the Stars (2000-10), going 262-154-37 with 26 ties, a 2.31 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and 40 shutouts in 509 games (485 starts) during the quarter century.