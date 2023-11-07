Hey Heika: Taking stock of the first month of Stars hockey

Heika: I’ve been very impressed with Thomas Harley. That season in the AHL really helped him with his defensive base, and now he is in position to use his skating skill. Nils Lundkvist also is getting better, but I think he still is in a place where he has to get experience so his decisions are better. Part of that is in his head and part of that is in his hands. I think he needs to just get to a place where he does things without thinking too much. That’s hard to do, and every mistake creates more trepidation, but we just have to be patient with him. Esa Lindell and Jani Hakanpää are who they are, and Ryan Suter, I think, has actually been quietly solid so far. I honestly worry the most about Miro Heiskanen right now. He has had uncharacteristic “whiffs” on passes or misplays on pucks, and you wonder if the strain of the extra minutes is starting to show. It also seems like opposing teams are targeting him for big hits, and that could wear him down. The bar is so high with Heiskanen, and he has been over that bar for so long, that even small mistakes seem out of place. But it just seems like something to watch more than something to fret about. The other interesting discussion on the blue line is how does the coaching staff deploy the personnel? Both overall minutes and who plays with who is a puzzle that might go on all season.