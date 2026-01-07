Dallas Stars sign forward Justin Hryckowian to two-year, one-way contract extension

Hryckowian, 24, made the Stars’ opening night roster out of training camp and has totaled 13 points (6-7—13) in 42 games with Dallas this season, which puts him on pace to finish the year with 12 goals, 14 assists and 26 points. Hryckowian ranks second among all NHL rookies to take at least 50 draws this season in faceoff win percentage (56.0), going 56-for-100 at the faceoff dot. He has also contributed to the Stars’ physical play this season, tying for fifth among all NHL rookies with 66 hits this year. It puts him on pace to finish the 2025-26 regular season with 127 hits, which would be the seventh-most by a Stars rookie in a single season in franchise history.