Dallas Stars sign forward Justin Hryckowian to two-year, one-way contract extension

FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Justin Hryckowian to a two-year, one-way contract extension that will run through the 2027-28 season. The two-year deal is worth $1.9 million ($950,000 AAV).
“Justin has been a valuable asset to our team this year and has proven this season that he belongs in the NHL,” said Nill. “His ability to operate in all facets of our lineup has been crucial to our team maintaining its pace this year despite various injuries. We look forward to watching Justin continue to develop on the ice and as a member of our organization.”
Hryckowian, 24, made the Stars’ opening night roster out of training camp and has totaled 13 points (6-7—13) in 42 games with Dallas this season, which puts him on pace to finish the year with 12 goals, 14 assists and 26 points. Hryckowian ranks second among all NHL rookies to take at least 50 draws this season in faceoff win percentage (56.0), going 56-for-100 at the faceoff dot. He has also contributed to the Stars’ physical play this season, tying for fifth among all NHL rookies with 66 hits this year. It puts him on pace to finish the 2025-26 regular season with 127 hits, which would be the seventh-most by a Stars rookie in a single season in franchise history.
The 5-foot-11, 198-pound forward spent the 2024-25 season with the Texas Stars, Dallas’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. He won the Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL’s Most Outstanding Rookie and was named to the AHL’s All-Rookie team at the conclusion of the season after notching 60 points (22-38—60) in 67 games. He led all AHL rookies in both assists and points and ranked second on his team in scoring in 2024-25. Hryckowian topped all AHL rookies in postseason scoring, notching 18 points (9-9—18) in 14 games and helping the Stars to reach the Western Conference Finals of the Calder Cup Playoffs.
Prior to making his professional debut, the L'Ile-Bizard, Quebec native, played three seasons (2021-22 to 2023-24) of collegiate hockey at Northeastern University, appearing in 94 games and posting 101 points (35-66—101). He was nominated for the Hobey Baker Award as the NCAA's top men’s ice hockey player of the year his junior season after recording 43 points (13-30—43) in 32 games, leading the Huskies in assists and points. The previous year, Hryckowian was named Hockey East’s Best Defensive Forward and was named to the Hockey East Second All-Star Team. He originally signed with the Stars as a free agent on March 20, 2024