Game Day Guide: Stars at Mammoth

When: Thursday, January 15 at 8:00 p.m.
Where: Delta Center
TV: Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
View the latest information on the matchup against Utah, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game
Dallas Stars
Utah Mammoth
Record
27-11-9 (15-5-6 Away)
23-20-4 (12-7-2 Home)
Rank
63 Points (2nd in Central)
50 Points (4th in Central)
Power Play
28.5% (39-for-137)
15.4% (21-for-136)
Penalty Kill
79.5% (120-for-151)
81.2% (112-for-138)
Last 10 Games
2-4-4
6-3-1
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Mikko Rantanen (1-7—8, 5 GP)
Wyatt Johnston (2-3—5, 4 GP)
Jason Robertson (2-0—0, 2 GP)
Roope Hintz (1-1—2, 2 GP)
Stars forward Hintz scored Dallas' only goal in their last matchup on Jan. 13 against the Anaheim Ducks. He enters Thursday's contest riding a four-game point streak, earning four points (2-2—4) during that span. In all, Hintz has registered 36 points (14-22—36) through 42 games played this season, ranking tied for fourth on the team in scoring. Hintz also has gone 338-for-578 at the faceoff dot this season for a 58.5 percent success rate, which tops Stars skaters and was the sixth-best mark in the NHL this season among skaters to take at least 500 draws entering play Wednesday. He enters Thursday's game having nine points (5-4—9) in his last nine road games dating back to Dec. 18. In his career against Utah, Hintz has recorded three points (2-1—3) in five games played, including putting up points (1-1—2) in his last two consecutive games against them.
Mammoth forward Clayton Keller has seven points (0-7—7) in his last five games played. In all, Keller has notched 43 points (13-30—43) through 47 games this season, leading the team in scoring. Fourteen of his 47 games played this season have been multi-point outings. Keller also leads Utah skaters in both assists (30) and power-play scoring (1-13—14) while ranking second in shots taken (129) and third in game-winning goals (3). Through the franchise's first two seasons, Keller paces Mammoth skaters with 133 points (43-90—133). In his career against Dallas, Keller has totaled 16 points (7-9—16) in 24 games played, averaging 19:03 of time on ice per game.
The Stars have been in a 2-4-4 slump that has weaved its way into their longest road trip of the season.
So the Stars would like to get back to their winning ways as they close this six-game journey in Utah on Thursday night.
“It’s going to be important,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “That’s another team that’s desperate for points. The league just keeps getting tighter and tighter, so we’ve got to make sure we get up for that one.”
Dallas has lost recent games at San Jose and Anaheim, and both teams are battling to stay in playoff positioning. Utah is similar. The Mammoth have moved to 23-20-4 and are in a wild card spot. Coming off a 6-1 win over Toronto, they’re in a good place. But all of that said, the Stars need to worry about themselves.
“We have to focus on our game,” said defenseman Thomas Harley. “That’s when we play our best.”
Dallas has been able to get to 27-11-9 by doing just that, and the easy thing to do would be to not panic and understand there is a big cushion that can help this team during a slump. But players said they want to keep the bar high all season.
“We could look at the standings and say, ‘Aw, we’re good,’ but the standards are so high here,” forward Sam Steel said. “We’re not just trying to make the playoffs, there is a high standard here. We’re not at that standard right now and everyone knows it and everybody wants more. It’s a good thing that we want to maintain that.”
Gulutzan and the coaching staff have had challenges fighting through injuries and other situations. Benn just returned from a face injury and Miro Heiskanen missed Tuesday’s game in Anaheim with a personal family issue. So the game on Thursday will be tough. But the Stars have been at their best when facing adversity.
“There is no wiggle room in this league right now,” Gulutzan said. “We have to keep grinding out points, and it is a grind to get points. It’s tough, night in and night out. We’ve got to get going here a little bit.”
25.5
Utah ranks fourth in the league in fewest shots allowed on goal per game at 25.5. Dallas ranks 31st in shots on goal per game at 25.3.
65
Dallas leads the NHL in third period scoring with 65 goals. Utah is sixth in fewest goals against at 42.
151
Dallas has been shorthanded 151 times, fifth most in the NHL. Utah ranks 17th in power play opportunities at 136.
“I’m actually starting to look at that. I don’t say much. We’ve got good professional referees that are doing their job, but I haven’t liked some of the calls. I know a couple of our players have gotten hot with the refs, but they were right. I haven’t liked it, so I do have to change some of my tactics.”
-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on the fact he might get more vocal with refs in upcoming games
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.
