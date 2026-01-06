Game Day Guide: Stars at Hurricanes

First Shift 🏒

Rantanen has had a crazy year.

But right now, everything seems to be working out pretty good.

It was about this time last year when Rantanen was traded from his longtime home in Colorado to the Carolina Hurricanes. The big forward had the potential to become an unrestricted free agent and the Avalanche couldn’t get him signed, so they moved him to the Hurricanes.

Rantanen stayed there for 13 games, sandwiched around the 4 Nations Face-Off, and also could not negotiate a long-term contract. That finally led to a trade to Dallas in March, where he signed an eight-year extension that averages $12 million a season.

As Rantanen returns to Carolina for the first time to play the Hurricanes Tuesday, he said it has been a whirlwind.

“Of course, it is a little crazy at times, but it worked out,” he said. “I enjoyed my time there and I’m thankful for everything they did, but I’m happy being here now.”

Rantanen helped the Stars advance to the Western Conference Final last season, tallying 22 points (8 goals, 13 assists) in 18 playoff games. He leads Dallas in scoring this season with 57 points (16 goals, 41 assists) in 41 games.

He has become a dominant leader for the Stars after sharing that role in Colorado with Nathan MacKinnon.

“I think this whole thing stepped up for him,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “He’s got a bigger role and he’s embraced it. He’s our swag. He’s relied on heavily here. He’s not in anyone’s shadow.”

Rantanen was a little surprised by the first trade, but said he definitely did all of the research before the move to Dallas. Because the Stars knew he needed an extension, there was communication.

“When you get into that situation, you have to look at everything before you commit, so that was interesting,” he said. “I played a lot against Dallas, so I understood what I was coming into. A lot of good young players here with a good young core, so I think that was big.”

He also landed with three fellow Finns in Roope Hintz, Esa Lindell and Heiskanen – who will all play with him on Team Finland at the 2026 Olympics.

“It definitely helps,” Rantanen said. “I would expect Roope and I to play together there, and obviously getting on the power play with Roope and Miro helps a lot. You practice every day, so you just know each other better.”

So while a trip back to Carolina will stoke some memories (and likely some boos from the Hurricanes faithful), Rantanen said he has moved forward and is just ready to help his team end a five-game (0-2-3) winless streak.

“I’ve settled in really nicely, and I’m really happy to be here,” Rantanen said of getting a long-term contract extension done. “I can focus only on hockey and family, so there is not a lot of extra stuff here. Last year was a crazy year, so I’m glad it’s over and I can focus on the next seven and a half years.”