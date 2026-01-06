Game Day Guide: Stars at Hurricanes

When: Tuesday, January 6 at 6:00 p.m.
Where: Lenovo Center
TV: Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: G.O.A.T's Arena Sports Bar
Dallas Stars
Carolina Hurricanes
Record
25-9-8 (13-3-5 Away)
25-14-3 (13-8-1 Home)
Rank
58 Points (2nd in Central)
53 Points (1st in Metropolitan)
Power Play
29.1% (37-for-127)
18.9% (24-for-127)
Penalty Kill
82.1% (110-for-134)
79.7% (94-for-118)
Last 10 Games
4-3-3
4-5-1
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Miro Heiskanen (3-4—7, 4 GP)
Jamie Benn (16-19—35, 34 GP)
Wyatt Johnston (1-3—4, 4 GP)
Tyler Seguin (12-8—20, 32 GP)
Thomas Harley (2-1—3, 3 GP)
Matt Duchene (7-13—20, 33 GP)
Jason Robertson (5-13—18, 15 GP)
Stars forward Johnston scored two goals in Dallas' last matchup on Jan. 4 against the Montreal Canadiens and now has seven points (3-4—7) in his last five games played. In all, Johnston has totaled 48 points (22-26—48) through 42 games played this year and enters Tuesday’s game ranked third on the team and tied for 10th in the NHL in scoring entering play Monday. Johnston’s 22 goals were also tied for 10th in the NHL this year. Twenty-three (14-9—23) of Johnston’s 48 points this season have come on the power play, which was the fourth-most in the NHL entering play Monday. In his career against Carolina, Johnston has recorded five points (2-3—5) in seven games played. He enters Tuesday's contest riding a four-game point streak against the Hurricanes, earning four points (1-3—4) during that span.
Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho has tallied nine points (4-5—9) in his last five games played, including putting up five points (2-3—5) on Jan. 1 against the Montreal Canadiens which tied his single game career high (also: Dec. 7, 2019 vs. MIN). In all, Aho has totaled 42 points (17-25—42) through 42 games this season, leading the team in scoring. According to NHL Stats, on Jan. 3 against the Colorado Avalanche, Aho became the fifth Finnish player in NHL history to score 300 career goals and now trails Stars forward Mikko Rantanen (310) who is in fourth. In his career against Dallas, Aho has registered 26 points (10-16—26) in 24 games played, averaging 1.08 points per game and carries a plus-minus rating of +3. He enters Tuesday's matchup having put up six points (3-3—6) in his last four games played against the Stars.
Rantanen has had a crazy year.
But right now, everything seems to be working out pretty good.
It was about this time last year when Rantanen was traded from his longtime home in Colorado to the Carolina Hurricanes. The big forward had the potential to become an unrestricted free agent and the Avalanche couldn’t get him signed, so they moved him to the Hurricanes.
Rantanen stayed there for 13 games, sandwiched around the 4 Nations Face-Off, and also could not negotiate a long-term contract. That finally led to a trade to Dallas in March, where he signed an eight-year extension that averages $12 million a season.
As Rantanen returns to Carolina for the first time to play the Hurricanes Tuesday, he said it has been a whirlwind.
“Of course, it is a little crazy at times, but it worked out,” he said. “I enjoyed my time there and I’m thankful for everything they did, but I’m happy being here now.”
Rantanen helped the Stars advance to the Western Conference Final last season, tallying 22 points (8 goals, 13 assists) in 18 playoff games. He leads Dallas in scoring this season with 57 points (16 goals, 41 assists) in 41 games.
He has become a dominant leader for the Stars after sharing that role in Colorado with Nathan MacKinnon.
“I think this whole thing stepped up for him,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “He’s got a bigger role and he’s embraced it. He’s our swag. He’s relied on heavily here. He’s not in anyone’s shadow.”
Rantanen was a little surprised by the first trade, but said he definitely did all of the research before the move to Dallas. Because the Stars knew he needed an extension, there was communication.
“When you get into that situation, you have to look at everything before you commit, so that was interesting,” he said. “I played a lot against Dallas, so I understood what I was coming into. A lot of good young players here with a good young core, so I think that was big.”
He also landed with three fellow Finns in Roope Hintz, Esa Lindell and Heiskanen – who will all play with him on Team Finland at the 2026 Olympics.
“It definitely helps,” Rantanen said. “I would expect Roope and I to play together there, and obviously getting on the power play with Roope and Miro helps a lot. You practice every day, so you just know each other better.”
So while a trip back to Carolina will stoke some memories (and likely some boos from the Hurricanes faithful), Rantanen said he has moved forward and is just ready to help his team end a five-game (0-2-3) winless streak.
“I’ve settled in really nicely, and I’m really happy to be here,” Rantanen said of getting a long-term contract extension done. “I can focus only on hockey and family, so there is not a lot of extra stuff here. Last year was a crazy year, so I’m glad it’s over and I can focus on the next seven and a half years.”
58.6 percent
Carolina leads the NHL in SAT, a stat that measures how much puck possession you have in regards to shots attempts for and shot attempts against, at 58.6 percent. Dallas ranks 31st at 45.4 percent.
11.1
Carolina ranks last in blocked shots per game at 11.1. Dallas ranks 11th at 15.1.
16.2
Carolina ranks third in most giveaways at 16.2 per game. Dallas is 25th at 14.5.
“It’s that one percent that we’ve talked about all year. You go on a little run like we did and sometimes those things can slip. We’ve got to get them back into our game. We’ve talked about this being a little playoff segment for us to up the intensity in those areas.”
-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on how his team’s performance has slipped during the awkward scheduling around Christmas and New Year’s, and how he hopes a heavier run of games will help
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.