Game Day Guide: Stars vs Lightning

First Shift 🏒

The challenge for Mikko Rantanen is just a little bit different in Dallas.

The 29-year-old winger spent the better part of nine seasons with the Colorado Avalanche and was very consistent in his responsibilities and alignments there. So after trades to Carolina and Dallas last season, Rantanen still is dealing with a lot.

He is not only playing with new linemates in a new system, he is seen differently in the league. Instead of being a part of a trio of superstars with Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, Rantanen has more of a target on his back in Victory Greem.

“Yeah, it is, absolutely,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said when asked if it is different for Rantanen on his new team. “What did everyone think three years ago in Colorado, they thought about Nathan MacKinnon. He’s out of that now, and you can see how great a player he is and how much he can drive on his own.”

Rantanen leads the Stars in scoring with 63 points (19 goals, 44 assists) in 47 games. If he keeps up that pace through 81 games, he would set a new career high at 109 points. His previous best was 105 points in Colorado in 2022-23. He had 55 goals that season and is on pace for 33 this year, so that is different, but it also speaks to his role in Dallas.

Rantanen has been a power play catalyst and has found chemistry with Johnston and Sam Steel, and that has been important to him.

“I’ve played with Johnny for 40 games or so, so we’re starting to find chemistry, and also with Steeler,” Rantanen said. “It helps when you play with the same guys over, because the chemistry only builds when you play more and more together.”

Johnston said that playing beside Rantanen is a learning experience. The big veteran doesn’t mind improvising and that means you have to be ready for a pass at any moment.

“It’s good for you,” Johnston said. “It makes you more aware, it makes you ready for anything.”

Johnston leads the NHL in power play goals with 15. Rantanen is second in power play assists at 22. The man advantage has slowed down for the Stars in recent games, and Rantanen said the strategy is to play smart and simple.

A sidebar on that strategy is the fact that Rantanen is a huge part of the penalty aspect of the team. Rantanen leads the Stars in penalties taken at 27 and penalties drawn at 26. That puts him in the middle of a lot of things.

“We’ve had talks,” Gulutzan said. “At the end of the day, it’s on him to clean up some of that stuff, especially the sticks or the slashes. We told our guys you have to clean up your own backyard.”

Rantanen’s all-time high in penalties taken is 33 in a season, so he’s getting close to that. His all-time high in total penalty minutes in a season is 82 and he’s already at 79 this year. He’s definitely aware.

That said, he had his 55 goals and 105 points in the same year he had his most penalty minutes, so maybe that’s just the cost of being engaged. Gulutzan said the two are trying to find the right balance.

On the good side, the coach said Rantanen has a solid relationship with the referees. He had a recent embellishment call, but Gulutzan said he believes Rantanen understands the intricacies of the game.

“He’s really good with the way he interacts,” Gulutzan said. “He runs hot, but the officials like him. He’s a reasonable guy.”

So can he find a perfect groove with scoring and discipline? Well, he’s just getting started on an eight-year contract, so he has plenty of time to find out.

“It’s been great. I really like it here,” Rantanen said. “I like the coaching staff and the organization and there are a lot of great players. I’m really happy.”