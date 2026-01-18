Game Day Guide: Stars vs Lightning

View the latest information on the matchup against Tampa Bay, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game

Home2568
By Stars Staff

When: Sunday, January 18 at 1:00 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: NHL Network, Victory+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

NOTE: Interstate 30 eastbound and westbound in downtown Dallas will be closed between the I-35E and I-45/US-75 interchanges. Please plan your travel to Sunday's game accordingly.

Dallas Stars
Tampa Bay Lightning
Record
27-12-9 (12-6-3 Home)
29-13-4 (17-4-4 Away)
Rank
63 Points (2nd in Central)
62 Points (1st in Atlantic)
Power Play
28.8% (40-for-139)
21.1% (31-for-147)
Penalty Kill
79.7% (122-for-153)
83.9% (125-for-149)
Last 10 Games
2-5-3
9-0-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Tampa Bay Lightning Sunday afternoon for the second and final time this season. Dallas earned a point in their previous meeting vs. Tampa Bay on Oct. 30, 2025 – a 2-1 overtime loss at Benchmark International Arena.
  • Dallas is 30-23-8 all-time vs. Tampa Bay, including a 14-11-4 mark on home ice.
  • The Stars have earned points in seven of their last 10 games played against the Lightning (4-3-3) dating back to May 7, 2021. Dallas has also collected points in four of their last five games played at American Airlines Center vs. Tampa Bay (3-1-1).
  • Forward Matt Duchene enters Sunday’s matchup riding a two-game point streak against the Lightning, collecting three points (1-2—3) during that span. In all, Duchene has totaled 25 points (11-14—25) in 31 career games against Tampa Bay.
  • Forward Radek Faksa enters Sunday’s contest riding a two-game point streak against the Lightning, earning two points (0-2—2) during that span. In all, Faksa has tallied seven points (3-4—7) in 25 career games played vs. Tampa Bay.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Matt Duchene (1-2—3, 2 GP)
Tyler Seguin (10-16—26, 34 GP)
Radek Faksa (0-2—2, 2 GP)
Matt Duchene (11-14—25, 31 GP)
Jamie Benn (11-12—23, 31 GP)
Roope Hintz (5-8—13, 19 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Wyatt Johnston enters Sunday's matchup riding a three-game point streak, earning three points (1-2—3) during that span. In all, Johnston has totaled 53 points (25-28—53) in 48 games played this year and enters Sunday’s game ranked third on the team and tied for 13th in the NHL in scoring entering play Saturday. Johnston’s 25 goals were tied for fifth in the NHL this year. Twenty-five (15-10—25) of Johnston’s 53 points this season have come on the power play, which was tied for the fourth-most in the NHL entering play Saturday. His 25 power-play points have already tied his career high that he set last season. Johnston has also recorded 67 high-danger shots taken this season, which ranks sixth in the League entering play Saturday, behind Jason Robertson in fifth (69). In his career against Tampa Bay, Johnston has tallied two points (0-2—2) in seven games played, averaging 18:43 of time on ice per game.

Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov has recorded 18 points (6-12—18) since Jan. 1, all of which have been multi-point outings. In all, Kucherov has totaled 69 points (24-45—69) through 42 games played this season, leading the team and ranking fourth in the League in scoring entering play Saturday. Of his 69 points this season, 44 points (15-29—44) have come on the road, which tops the League. In his career against Dallas, Kucherov has collected 23 points (6-17—23) in 22 games played, averaging 1.05 points per game and carrying a plus-minus rating of +7.

First Shift 🏒

The challenge for Mikko Rantanen is just a little bit different in Dallas.

The 29-year-old winger spent the better part of nine seasons with the Colorado Avalanche and was very consistent in his responsibilities and alignments there. So after trades to Carolina and Dallas last season, Rantanen still is dealing with a lot.

He is not only playing with new linemates in a new system, he is seen differently in the league. Instead of being a part of a trio of superstars with Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, Rantanen has more of a target on his back in Victory Greem.

“Yeah, it is, absolutely,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said when asked if it is different for Rantanen on his new team. “What did everyone think three years ago in Colorado, they thought about Nathan MacKinnon. He’s out of that now, and you can see how great a player he is and how much he can drive on his own.”

Rantanen leads the Stars in scoring with 63 points (19 goals, 44 assists) in 47 games. If he keeps up that pace through 81 games, he would set a new career high at 109 points. His previous best was 105 points in Colorado in 2022-23. He had 55 goals that season and is on pace for 33 this year, so that is different, but it also speaks to his role in Dallas.

Rantanen has been a power play catalyst and has found chemistry with Johnston and Sam Steel, and that has been important to him.

“I’ve played with Johnny for 40 games or so, so we’re starting to find chemistry, and also with Steeler,” Rantanen said. “It helps when you play with the same guys over, because the chemistry only builds when you play more and more together.”

Johnston said that playing beside Rantanen is a learning experience. The big veteran doesn’t mind improvising and that means you have to be ready for a pass at any moment.

“It’s good for you,” Johnston said. “It makes you more aware, it makes you ready for anything.”

Johnston leads the NHL in power play goals with 15. Rantanen is second in power play assists at 22. The man advantage has slowed down for the Stars in recent games, and Rantanen said the strategy is to play smart and simple.

A sidebar on that strategy is the fact that Rantanen is a huge part of the penalty aspect of the team. Rantanen leads the Stars in penalties taken at 27 and penalties drawn at 26. That puts him in the middle of a lot of things.

“We’ve had talks,” Gulutzan said. “At the end of the day, it’s on him to clean up some of that stuff, especially the sticks or the slashes. We told our guys you have to clean up your own backyard.”

Rantanen’s all-time high in penalties taken is 33 in a season, so he’s getting close to that. His all-time high in total penalty minutes in a season is 82 and he’s already at 79 this year. He’s definitely aware.

That said, he had his 55 goals and 105 points in the same year he had his most penalty minutes, so maybe that’s just the cost of being engaged. Gulutzan said the two are trying to find the right balance.

On the good side, the coach said Rantanen has a solid relationship with the referees. He had a recent embellishment call, but Gulutzan said he believes Rantanen understands the intricacies of the game.

“He’s really good with the way he interacts,” Gulutzan said. “He runs hot, but the officials like him. He’s a reasonable guy.”

So can he find a perfect groove with scoring and discipline? Well, he’s just getting started on an eight-year contract, so he has plenty of time to find out.

“It’s been great. I really like it here,” Rantanen said. “I like the coaching staff and the organization and there are a lot of great players. I’m really happy.”

Key Numbers 🔢

30:46

With Miro Heiskanen out of the lineup for a personal family reason, Stars defenseman Thomas Harley on Thursday played a season-high 30:46 against Utah. Harley finished with 11 shot attempts, two hits and five blocked shots. Heiskanen is expected back in the lineup Sunday.

Plus-43

Tampa Bay ranks second in the NHL in goal-differential at plus-43. The Lightning ranks second in scoring at 3.48 and second in goals against at 2.54.

17-4-4

The Lightning have the most road wins in the NHL at 17-4-4. Dallas ranks 17th in home wins at 12-6-3.

He Said It 📢

“Everybody is trying to find their game within their structure. That’s what we’re trying to do right now, just make sure we’re pushing on all cylinders…I’ve been a part of some wicked winning streaks and a part of some wicked losing streaks over the past 15 years. What I have learned is you have to manage those ebbs and flows every season, but you’ve got to be honest about what makes your teams successful and why you’re not successful. Those are the honest conversations we’ve had here.”

-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on trying to maintain the team’s identity during a 2-5-4 slump.

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Boston Bruins
January 20
6:30 p.m.
American Airlines Center
Columbus Blue Jackets
January 22
6:00 p.m.
Nationawide Arena
St. Louis Blues
January 23
7:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center

