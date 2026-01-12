Game Day Guide: Stars at Kings

First Shift 🏒

Stats can tell you a lot about a team. But the problem is they change every game.

The Stars are one of the best penalty killing teams in the league…but they weren’t on Saturday.

Dallas is one of the best teams at protecting a third period lead…but it didn’t do that against the San Jose Sharks.

And the Lads in Victory Green have one of the best road records in the NHL…but they have lost two of their first three on a season-long six game road trip.

So, yeah, perspective is everything.

Dallas lost a 5-4 overtime game in San Jose on Saturday, allowing the Shars to overcome a two-goal deficit in the third period while San Jose went 4-for-6 on the power play. It was a truly Un-Stars-Like performance, and now the team has to find a way to recover its mojo with games at Los Angeles Monday and Anaheim on Tuesday.

“You have to flush it away,” said forward Robertson. “We know what the problem is.”

In part, because it has been a problem for a few games now. Yes, Dallas played an excellent game in Washington and took a 4-1 win on Wednesday, but they have allowed four or more goals in seven of the last eight games and have faced 21 power plays in that span.

“We can’t do that,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “It’s not a recipe for success.”

The fact the Stars have cooked up a 26-10-9 record, second-best in the NHL, helps at times like this. Before this recent stretch, Dallas ranked fourth in GAA at 2.57, fifth in penalty kill at 83.9 percent and hadn’t lost when leading after two periods (16-0-0).

During this current 1-3-4 run, the Stars are 27th in GAA (3.88), 32nd on the PK (62.1 percent) and have lost two of the three games they have led after two periods.

“We know what we have to fix,” said Robertson. “It’s pretty obvious.”

It’s also manageable. Dallas had one of its worst games of the season at Carolina last week and responded with one of its best against Washington a day later. They don’t have to complicate things. If they play smart, simple hockey, don’t take too many risks and don’t take too many penalties, a return to the win column is a clear possibility.

“We’ve got to stay a little more disciplined and play 5 on 5,” said center Roope Hintz.