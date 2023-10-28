Mix and match: Stars seeking balance, chemistry within lineup

Marchment led the team with seven shots on goal in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs and scored his first goal of the year. It was a nice reminder of just how good he can be. Marchment signed a four-year contract in free agency before last season that averages $4.5 million a season. He earned that deal by tallying 47 points (18 goals, 29 assists) in 54 games with Florida in the prior season. He followed up with 31 points (12 goals, 19 assists) in 68 games with the Stars last season. Marchment is a big forward at 6-5, 216 pounds, but that leads him into some penalty issues. Marchment led the Stars with 29 penalties taken last season, but he also led with 27 penalties drawn, so he’s in the middle of the action. He's at it again this season, with five penalties taken and five penalties drawn in six games.