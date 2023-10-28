News Feed

Mix and match: Stars seeking balance, chemistry within lineup

Even after an impressive 4-1-1 start, Dallas is still looking for ways to boost production and consistency within its forward lines

2324_Mike_LowerThird_chemistry_mush
By Mike Heika
@MikeHeika Senior Staff Writer

Mason Marchment has to walk a fine line to play his best game.

He’s not alone.

The 28-year-old forward is a mix of physicality and skill, so there are times when he can try to be too tough and there are times when he can try to be too cute. But when he splits the difference, the way he did on Thursday, it's encouraging.

“For Mason individually, his game is best when it’s straight lines and he’s got the puck,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “He’s stopping on pucks, he’s winning battles and he has the puck on his stick and lets his skill take over. The main message for him is finding ways to get the puck more.”

Marchment led the team with seven shots on goal in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs and scored his first goal of the year. It was a nice reminder of just how good he can be. Marchment signed a four-year contract in free agency before last season that averages $4.5 million a season. He earned that deal by tallying 47 points (18 goals, 29 assists) in 54 games with Florida in the prior season. He followed up with 31 points (12 goals, 19 assists) in 68 games with the Stars last season. Marchment is a big forward at 6-5, 216 pounds, but that leads him into some penalty issues. Marchment led the Stars with 29 penalties taken last season, but he also led with 27 penalties drawn, so he’s in the middle of the action. He's at it again this season, with five penalties taken and five penalties drawn in six games.

“I felt good,” he said after Thursday’s game. “I’m starting to feel better timing-wise.”

Marchment on the work ethic in the locker room

And he’s not alone. DeBoer has been shuffling lines, searching for the right timing. Marchment had some strong shifts with Radek Faksa and Ty Dellandrea, while Smith got a bump up to a line with Jamie Benn and Wyatt Johnston. Both Smith and Marchment can bring the balance of speed, skill and scrappiness, and that can work wonders at times.

The coach said he rewarded both Marchment and Smith on Thursday, and added that he was hopeful more players would catch on in that game.

So far, DeBoer has not been able to get everyone on the same page. As a result, the great forward depth has been only so good. Still, when you see players like Marchment and Smith step up, it creates a great deal of optimism.

“It hasn’t looked great for a few games,” DeBoer said. “But it’s early in the season and we have depth and we have a lot of guys auditioning for jobs, so it kind of puts everyone on notice.”

One of those players is Matt Duchene. A top scorer in Nashville and Colorado, he has just two assists in six games so far.

“I feel good. It’s been an upward trend and tonight I was able to find the puck a bit more and get to my type of game,” Duchene said Thursday. “It’s just disappointing not to have contributed more on the scoresheet, but you just have to stick with the process. The results sometimes are uncontrollable, but the process is what you have to stick with.”

Duchene on staying with the process

DeBoer agreed, saying he likes Duchene’s contributions throughout the early season.

“He’s been way better than his stat line says,” DeBoer said. “If you’re looking at the stat line, I think you’re making a mistake. I’m very happy with his play. I think he’s been as advertised. He’s an elite centerman that can drive a line. He’s got great skill, he’s been great in our room. He’s fit in really well.”

And that’s why the entire team is walking a fine line. They’re off to a 4-1-1 start and still not playing their best hockey.

“Just keep moving forward,” Smith said. “We’re a good team in here, we can generate chances. You see the zone time at times and puck possession and being hungry on the puck. We can create a lot of good chances, so it’s encouraging.”

Craig Smith on the next man up attitude

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.

