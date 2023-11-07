Heika’s Take: Slow start and costly errors derail Stars’ comeback bid against Bruins

The Stars lose their second in a row and fall to 7-3-1. However, they continue to notch their defeats against the best teams in the league. Dallas lost 2-0 on Saturday to a Vancouver team that is 8-2-1. Boston moves to 10-1-1 with the win on Monday. In addition, the Bruins lead the NHL in goals against average, while the Canucks are second. That’s one reason the Stars went five periods without a goal over the two-game span. Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman was spectacular at times and finished with 35 saves. He is among the NHL leaders in both goals against and save percentage.