How patience and perseverance helped the Stars’ newest line find its touch

Looking back, there were reasons for a few hiccups. One, Seguin spent most of the preseason centering the top line in place of Roope Hintz, who was nursing an injury. Two, Duchene was trying to get used to a new team and a new city. And three, Marchment was trying to find his bearings after an inconsistent first season in Dallas. Each player was tried with other linemates in an experimental preseason. When they finally did get together, Seguin had to adapt to a move from center to right wing.