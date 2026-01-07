Game Day Guide: Stars at Capitals

First Shift 🏒

Radek Faksa has had an interesting year.

The veteran forward was traded to St. Louis in the summer of 2024, leaving the Stars for the first time in his career. However, when given a chance to sign anywhere as a free agent this past summer, he chose to come back to Dallas, inking a three-year deal at $2 million per season.

“It seems like I never left,” Faksa said recently.

Mix into that the fact he was named to the Czechia Olympic team on Tuesday, and there is a lot going on for the 31-year-old center.

“It’s a big deal,” Faksa said.

This is the ninth time for Faksa to wear the colors of his home country, but the first time in the Olympics. He said he expects his family will be able to attend, and that’s a big part of the excitement. Faksa and his wife Dominika have two children, and he hopes that both they and his parents will be able to attend in February in Italy.

“That will be fun,” he said.

It already has been for the Faksa family in moving back to Texas. After being drafted 13th overall by Dallas in 2012, Faksa played nine seasons and was a big part of the Stars community. So after a short stint in St. Louis, it was huge to get back.

“For sure, we wanted to be here,” he said. “I was so excited when the opportunity came, and then to come into this team has been fantastic.”

Faksa already has 15 points (1 goal, 14 assists) in 42 games. That matches the scoring he had for the Blues in 70 games last season. He also has been a big part of a Dallas team that is winning games.

“He’s really underrated,” said Stars coach Glen Gulutzan. “He’s a big body, he wins a lot of battles. He’s great on the penalty kill and on faceoffs, and he helps us in a lot of different areas. We love his game.”

Faksa loves the Stars, too. He has been a big part of the careers of several players, including Benn, Seguin, Esa Lindell and Hintz. He also has been a big part of the penalty kill under assistant coach Alain Nasreddine.

“It just feels really good here,” he said.

Faksa hopes to compete for the Stanley Cup later in the season, but right now he’s looking forward to chasing Olympic Gold. While much of the focus on international play is Canada vs. The United States, the recent World Juniors featured Sweden beating Czechia, 4-2.

“We have good players in Czech Republic, and I think we can compete with any team,” Faksa said. “We have to perform as best as possible.”