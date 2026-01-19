Heika’s Take: Trends hold true as surging Lightning knock off stumbling Stars

Dallas was unable to stay with its game long to take back the game, falling 4-1 to a surging Tampa Bay team

011826_HeikaHome2568
By Mike Heika
Senior Staff Writer

The Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning have similar records.

How they have arrived at this place, however, has been quite different.

Then again, maybe it hasn’t.

Tampa Bay took a 4-1 win over Dallas on Sunday at American Airlines Center to run its current point streak to 12-0-1 and put its overall record at 30-13-4, second-best in the league. Dallas is 2-6-4 over its past 12 games and falls to 27-13-9, which still is the fourth-best record in the NHL.

And that’s the irony of this moment.

Earlier in the season, Tampa Bay was in a 2-6-1 slump and probably would have lost a game like this. Earlier in the season, Dallas was on a 14-1-2 heater and probably would have found a way to win this game.

“I think it’s just the story of they’re 12-0-1 and they just stayed with their game more than we did,” said Stars coach Glen Gulutzan. “I think all night they won more battles, especially in the second half, and they stayed with their game more than we did.”

Glen Gulutzan describes his take on the game and how mistakes and turnovers made an impact.

You can do that when you’re winning. You don’t think as much, you play with confidence, you get that goal at that moment. Gulutzan has seen it this year. It was a wonderful run through the first 35 games and it gave the lads in Victory Green a fluffy pillow to rest on during the dog days of hockey.

But now that reality has returned and the wolf is knocking on the door, the coach and his troops need to find a way to shake this mess and get back to a more consistent brand of hockey.

“Did I ever think that we were a .750 team for the whole season? No, I did not,” Gulutzan said of the fact the Stars were off to a fantastic start. “We are certainly regressing to the mean, but we’re better than what we’re playing right now. We need to get back to that.”

Dallas started the game well, outshooting Tampa Bay 9-5 in the first period and getting a 1-0 lead on a strong shift from Justin Hryckowian, Mavrik Bourque and Oskar Bäck. The Que-Back line cycled well, got the puck to the net and Bäck tapped it in for his fourth goal of the season.

But the Lightning came back with a hustle goal of their own, and the first period ended at 1-1.

That’s when the “return to mean” stuff started to happen. The Lightning had a 15-9 advantage in shots on goal in the second period and scored twice off of Dallas mistakes. Tampa Bay got Jake Oettinger out of position on a goal-mouth scramble midway through the period to take a 2-1 lead, and then basically put the game away 19 minutes into the second.

The Lightning got numbers in the neutral zone and then Dallas didn’t help Oettinger out much with rebounds, and it was 3-1 heading into the third period.

The Stars mustered only two third period shots on goal, which said a lot about the Lightning confidence and the Stars frustration.

“They are obviously a good team, so give them credit,” said Hryckowian. “It was a good push, and they probably stuck to their gameplan a little longer than we did.”

Justin Hryckowian speaks to the media after the loss to Tampa Bay.

But hearing that against different teams in different buildings on different nights does beg the question of: How are the Stars going to shake this trend?

“It’s gone on too long, but there’s no break,” Gulutzan said, referencing a home game against Boston on Tuesday. “For us, they are all going to be like this, and they were when we were just winning them. We’ve got to find a different mindset to stay with it longer.”

And that has been the key for years. It’s not what the other team does, it’s what the Stars do. Now, can Dallas learn from Tampa Bay and what it is doing right now? Sure, why not, but it has to return to a more familiar game, a more Victory Green game.

“We just have to move forward,” said defenseman Miro Heiskanen. “If we clean up those mistakes, then I think we are fine but we just have to play a little harder and want it a little bit more right now. We know we have a great group of guys here and we can turn it around for sure.”

Miro Heiskanen speaks to the media after the loss to Tampa Bay.

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Related Content

TBL at DAL | Recap

TBL@DAL: Back scores goal against Andrei Vasilevskiy

News Feed

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Lightning

Stepping up: Thomas Harley finding his way through unique 2025-26 season

Heika’s Take: Bad bounces at bad times cost Stars in loss to wrap road trip

Game Day Guide: Stars at Mammoth

Heika's Take: Stars unable to match Ducks energy, drop on second night of back-to-back

Game Day Guide: Stars at Ducks

Heika’s Take: Robertson’s late goal helps Stars grind out gritty win over Kings

Game Day Guide: Stars at Kings

Heika’s Take: Stars pick up “bad point” in frustrating overtime loss to Sharks

Game Day Guide: Stars at Sharks

Pausing for perspective: Stars continue learning amid wild 2025-26 season

Heika’s Take: Stars get back to identity, roll past Capitals to end skid

Dallas Stars sign forward Justin Hryckowian to two-year, one-way contract extension

Game Day Guide: Stars at Capitals

Heika’s Take: Problems continue to prevail as Stars fall to Hurricanes in lopsided loss

Game Day Guide: Stars at Hurricanes

Heika’s Take: Stars’ slump continues in frustrating overtime loss to Canadiens

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Canadiens