Heika’s Take: Dallas continues early-season surge with win in Calgary

While Oettinger has been the team’s best player and moves to 5-0-1, there is a lot to like behind the numbers. Dallas got goals from three different lines for the second straight game and continues to develop scoring depth. Joe Pavelski had an assist, Roope Hintz had two and Jason Robertson scored a goal on the top line. Jamie Benn had a goal and an assist, and Evgenii Dadonov scored a goal on the second line. And Mason Marchment chipped in a goal off passes from Matt Duchene and Tyler Seguin on the third line. This is exactly the scoring balance the Stars talked about when they added Duchene, Craig Smith and Sam Steel as free agents in the summer, and it sure gives Dallas a team that can be dangerous all game long.