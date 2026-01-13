Game Day Guide: Stars at Ducks

When: Tuesday, January 13 at 9:00 p.m.
Where: Honda Center
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
View the latest information on the matchup against Anaheim, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game
Dallas Stars
Anaheim Ducks
Record
27-10-9 (15-4-6 Away)
21-21-3 (12-8-1 Home)
Rank
63 Points (2nd in Central)
45 Points (6th in Pacific)
Power Play
29.1% (39-for-134)
17.0% (24-for-141)
Penalty Kill
79.2% (118-for-149)
77.2% (115-for-149)
Last 10 Games
3-3-4
1-8-1
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Jamie Benn (1-5—6, 5 GP)
Jamie Benn (12-28—40, 53 GP)
Roope Hintz (2-3—5, 3 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (16-22—38, 32 GP)
Miro Heiskanen (0-6—6, 2 GP)
Matt Duchene (14-17—31, 42 GP)
Jason Robertson (2-3—5, 2 GP)
Miro Heiskanen (4-15—19, 17 GP)
Stars forward Sam Steel enters play Monday riding a two-game point streak, earning three points (1-2—3) during that span. In all, Steel has totaled 17 points (7-10—17) through 45 games played this season, tying for seventh on the team in scoring entering play Monday. Steel also paces Stars skaters in game-winning goals (5) while ranking tied for fifth in goals (7) and tied for seventh in even-strength scoring (6-8—14). Steel has collected four points (1-3—4) in four games played on the road in 2026 which was the third-best mark on the team entering play Monday. Steel was drafted by Anaheim in the first round (30th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft where he spent four seasons with the Ducks and registered 65 points (24-41—65) in 197 games. In his career against Anaheim, Steel has five points (1-4—5) in 11 games played, upholding a plus-minus rating of +4. He enters Tuesday's matchup riding a two-game point streak against the Ducks, collecting two points (1-1—2) during that span.
Ducks forward Leo Carlsson registered two points (1-1—2) in Anaheim's last game on Jan. 10 against the Buffalo Sabres. In all, Carlsson has totaled 44 points (18-26—44) through 44 games played this season, leading the team in scoring. Carlsson also leads the team in power-play scoring (3-9—12) while tying for the lead in game-winning goals (3) and ranks second in both goals (18) and shots taken (107). He has recorded 12 multi-point outings this season. In his career against Dallas, Carlsson has tallied five points (4-1—5) in seven games played, carrying a plus-minus rating of +4. He enters Tuesday's contest having four points (3-1—4) in his last three games against the Stars.
The Stars defense group has been a bit of a puzzle this season.
Sure, the top three are all going to the Olympics and are among the most solid blueliners in the NHL, but the second group still is a mixed bag. That means that every pair is susceptible to change, as it was Monday against the Kings.
Heiskanen and Esa Lindell have formed the top pair for much of this season. It was a big focus of the new coaching staff to put the two Finns together, because they have chemistry and can log big minutes. Heiskanen is playing almost a minute more per game this season and leads the team at 26:04 in average ice time. Lindell has upped his minutes from last year by 40 seconds to 23:50, and is second on the team.
Thomas Harley has battled injuries this season and is down about a minute per game, while Ilya Lyubushkin, who was often paired with Harley last season, has been moved around the lineup and is also down about a minute per game.
Combine that with the loss of Cody Ceci to free agency, and the Stars have had to look to different places. Nils Lundkvist is taking more minutes after battling injuries last season and is at 15:35. He is at plus-7 so far. Meanwhile, veterans Alexander Petrovic and Kyle Capobianco have stepped up after spending most of last season in the AHL.
Petrovic is averaging 15:48. He has played 41 games but was scratched for two in a row before Monday in Los Angeles. He jumped back in and Lyubushkin got the scratch against the Kings.
Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said he allows assistant coach Alain Nasreddine to make the big decisions, but added that the whole group works together. If Heiskanen and Lindell get split, it’s because that makes sense.
“We do split them up and Harls has played with Miro,” Gulutzan said. “Nas does a good job of that and what we’ve found is Capo has come in and played some good hockey for us, so he’s going to stay in.”
Capobianco had a goal in a 5-4 overtime loss at San Jose on Saturday. The 28-year-old was one of the top scorers for the Texas Stars last season at 50 points (7 goals, 43 assists) in 64 games. He said he is trying to bring that philosophy to the NHL.
“That’s the feedback I’m getting – to be aggressive and just play my game,” Capobianco said. “That’s moving up in plays and pushing the play, but it has to be from the right areas.”
Lian Bichsel is out with a lower body injury and might not return until just before or after the Olympics, so players like Capobianco, Petrovic, Lundkvist and Lyubushkin will have to jockey for minutes in the meantime.
“All of our guys have had stints of playing great hockey and now our whole group has to have good games,” Gulutzan said.
5.25
Since returning from the Christmas break, Anaheim is last in goals against (5.25) and save percentage (.826). The Ducks are 0-7-1 in that span.
14-3-1
Dating back to last season, Dallas is 14-3-1 on the second night of back-to-back games. They are 6-1-0 this season.
25.0
Heading into Monday’s game, the Stars ranked 29th in road shots on goal at 25.0 per game. They had the second-best road record at 14-4-6.
“I asked him at the beginning of the year to up his physicality and up his game both ways, and he’s done it. He’s heavy on pucks, holding pucks and making plays. He’s not an easy guy to play against, he’s a big body and he’s got an extremely high IQ and hands. I think his game just keeps growing.”
-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on the play of Robertson this season
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.
Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Utah Mammoth
January 15
8:00 p.m.
Delta Center
Tampa Bay Lightning
January 18
1:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center
Boston Bruins
January 20
6:30 p.m.
American Airlines Center