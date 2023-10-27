Heika’s Take: Slow start dooms Stars in first regulation loss of year

Duchene helped create the only goal with an individual decision. The Stars had been shuffling lines, and Duchene stayed out longer on his shift because he saw a great opportunity. He helped keep the puck in the offensive zone and eventually found Mason Marchment driving the net. Marchment lifted in his first goal of the season to tie the game, 1-1, at the 11:17 mark of the second period. However, Toronto took advantage of a defensive zone mixup from the Stars as Mitchell Marner scored 1:53 before the second intermission for what would turn out to be the game-winner.