Game Day Guide: Stars at Sharks

When: Saturday, January 10 at 3:00 p.m.
Where: SAP Center
TV: Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
View the latest information on the matchup against San Jose, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game
Dallas Stars
San Jose Sharks
Record
26-10-8 (14-4-5 Away)
22-18-3 (12-8-3 Home)
Rank
60 Points (2nd in Central)
47 Points (4th in Pacific)
Power Play
29.5% (39-for-132)
19.7% (29-for-147)
Penalty Kill
81.6% (115-for-141)
78.1% (107-for-137)
Last 10 Games
4-3-3
6-4-0
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Wyatt Johnston (9-8—17, 7 GP)
Jamie Benn (22-30—52, 55 GP)
Roope Hintz (4-5—9, 7 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (18-18—36, 28 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (4-5—9, 6 GP)
Matt Duchene (17-15—32, 43 GP)
Miro Heiskanen (1-1—2, 2 GP)
Tyler Seguin (10-13—23, 27 GP)
Stars forward Duchene recorded his 900th NHL point (374-526—900) after tallying an assist in Dallas' last game on Jan. 7 against the Washington Capitals. According to NHL Stats, he became the second player from the 2009 NHL Draft to reach the milestone, joining Toronto's John Tavares (509-643—1152). In all, Duchene has registered nine points (3-6—9) through 19 games played this season. He enters Saturday's matchup having four points (1-3—4) in his last four games played. In his career against San Jose, Duchene has totaled 32 points (17-15—32) in 43 games played. He also has collected four points (3-1—4) in his last four games played against them entering Saturday's contest.
Sharks forward Alexander Wennberg has registered four points (1-3—4) in his last two games, which includes recording his 400th NHL point (109-291—400) with an assist in San Jose's last game on Jan. 7 against the Los Angeles Kings. In all, Wennberg has totaled 30 points (8-22—30) through 43 games played this season, ranking second on the team in scoring. He is also tied for the team lead in power-play goals (4) while ranking second in assists (22) and tied for third in game-winning goals (2). In his career against Dallas, Wennberg has recorded 11 points (1-10—11) in 29 games played, averaging 17:34 of time on ice per game.
Duchene and Jake Oettinger were having an interesting discussion after practice in San Jose on Friday.
Duchene was talking about the difference a shot on goal might look between a right-handed and left-handed shooter, and Oettinger was nodding and talking about how a goalie might see the shot.
It was an intriguing interaction between two guys who were trying to help each other understand exactly what they’re thinking in those situations, and it can be huge for a team.
“They’re helping me get better and I hope I’m helping them get better,” Oettinger said. “I love facing skilled guys in practice, because if you can stop them, you can stop them in a game. After that, you can talk shop and hopefully they can take that and learn.”
Dallas currently ranks third in scoring at 3.41 goals per game and first in shooting percentage at 13.3 percent. It ranks sixth in goals against at 2.75 and eighth in save percentage at .902 – and that’s after a rough six-game run of three-plus goals against per game. So, the Stars are good at both scoring and good at stopping the puck, and practice is a big reason for that.
“It’s all complementary,” said forward Jason Robertson, who works with the goalies as much as anyone. “Our power play is helping our PK in practice and alternately, our PK is helping our power play. It’s everywhere and it’s what pushes us to be a good team.”
Robertson worked with Scott Wedgewood in recent seasons and now the former Stars backup is 19-3-4 with Colorado. In the past two seasons, backup Casey DeSmith has been able to work with Dallas’ bevy of shooters, and now he sits 10-2-4 with a 2.33 GAA and .916 save percentage.
“You just try to be hard to score on in practice,” DeSmith said. “I’m a competitive guy so I hate being scored on. It’s fun going toe-to-toe with some of the best players in the NHL.”
The fact that both goalies play well in Dallas also has been a huge boost. Over the past four seasons, Dallas has the second-best record in the league and ranks fourth in both scoring and GAA.
“It’s a team effort, and I think that helps everyone,” Oettinger said. “I know it helps the goalies.”
DeSmith could get the start in net Saturday against the Sharks after starting in Washington (and winning) on Wednesday. Head coach Glen Gulutzan said he feels the balance in net is huge for his team.
“You look at his body of work and it’s not a one-off,” Gulutzan said. “It’s a lot of back-to-back-to-back performances. The goaltending has been good. Casey has been good, Otts has been good, but Casey is really pushing and those are good problems to have. We have confidence in both guys. It’s a luxury that not everybody has, but we have it.”
31.2
San Jose ranks last in the league in most shots on goal against per game at 31.2. Dallas ranks 29th in shots on goal per game at 25.5.
17
Stars forward Johnston is on a seven-game point streak against the Sharks, scoring 17 points (9 goals, 8 assists) in that span. Dallas has won eight straight against San Jose.
67
Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini ranks third in NHL scoring with 67 points (24 goals, 43 assists) in 43 games. He is 19 years old.
“Jamie is going to hopefully be flying in to meet us on Sunday in LA…They fixed his nose a little bit. He’s got a couple of skates in, so hopefully he’s ready.”
Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on captain Benn, who is out after hitting his face on the ice on Sunday and staying behind for the first three games of this road trip
