First Shift: Special teams dilemma a central focus as Stars host Bruins

He Said It

"People say you’ve got to be fast to play in today’s game, and he’s a good guy that’s always been a pretty kind of middle-of-the-pack skater, but it doesn’t matter because he’s so smart. He knows how to get places and make plays. The pass he makes to Roope there is elite. That’s as good as it gets in this League. He’s played the same style of game his whole career. He takes care of himself, he works hard, he loves the game, and he tries to get better all the time. That’s what it takes. You see a lot of guys at that age, and even younger, kind of shut off to loving the game. But he loves the game, and it’s great to see."

- Stars forward Matt Duchene on teammate Joe Pavelski