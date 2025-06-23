Hey Heika: Previewing the twists and turns of the 2025 offseason

HEIKA: From what I hear, they are being very methodical. They don’t really need the head coach to be a part of the draft, so the target, I believe, is to have one hired before July 1. At that time, they have to make decisions on personnel and would like the head coach involved. The assistant coaches will be back, so I think that indicates that the new coach might have to adjust his style to fit what the Stars do. I don’t think that’s the worst thing. Ken Hitchcock actually grew up as a run-and-gun coach in the Edmonton area, and he embraced Bob Gainey’s defensive style. That worked out great. Bottom line, this is a good coaching staff, this is a good organization, and whoever comes in should be able to adjust and have quick success.

My guess is they want someone who has head coaching experience. They have no problem elevating a minor league coach who has been running things in the AHL or even in Europe.