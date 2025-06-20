Dallas Stars sign defenseman Nils Lundkvist to one-year, $1.25 million contract extension

The six-foot-one, 191-pound native of Pitea, Sweden has skated in 183 career NHL contests with the New York Rangers and Dallas, registering 44 points (9-35—44). He played four seasons for Lulea HF of the Swedish Hockey League, where he had 78 points (30 goals, 48 assists) in 166 career regular-season games. He was named the winner of the 2021 Salming Trophy, awarded annually to the best Swedish-born defenseman in the SHL, as selected by Hockey Hall of Famer Borje Salming. His 14 goals in 2020-21 were the most by a defenseman under the age of 21 in a single season in SHL history.