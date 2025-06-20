Dallas Stars sign defenseman Nils Lundkvist to one-year, $1.25 million contract extension

FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed defenseman Nils Lundkvist to a one-year contract extension, which will run through the 2025-26 season. The one-year deal is worth $1.25 million.
Lundkvist, 24, skated in 39 regular-season contests with Dallas during the 2024-25 campaign after ending his season early due to injury. He recorded five points (0-5—5).
"Nils brings a unique combination of offensive ability and defensive reliability to our lineup," said Nill. "His puck-moving skills, vision, and hockey sense are assets that elevate our game in transition. We’re thrilled to have him back and excited to see how he continues to grow and contribute to our success.”
The six-foot-one, 191-pound native of Pitea, Sweden has skated in 183 career NHL contests with the New York Rangers and Dallas, registering 44 points (9-35—44). He played four seasons for Lulea HF of the Swedish Hockey League, where he had 78 points (30 goals, 48 assists) in 166 career regular-season games. He was named the winner of the 2021 Salming Trophy, awarded annually to the best Swedish-born defenseman in the SHL, as selected by Hockey Hall of Famer Borje Salming. His 14 goals in 2020-21 were the most by a defenseman under the age of 21 in a single season in SHL history.
Lundkvist also represented his home country of Sweden at the 2018 IIHF U-18 World Championship, the 2019 and 2020 World Junior Championships and the 2021 World Championship. He won bronze at the tournaments in 2018 and 2020.
Originally selected by the Rangers in the first round (28th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Lundkvist was acquired by the Stars on Sept. 19, 2022 in exchange for a conditional first-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft and a conditional fourth-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft.