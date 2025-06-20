Dallas Stars sign forward Mavrik Bourque to one-year, $950,000 contract extension 

The 23-year-old registered 25 points (11-14—25) in 73 games with the Stars this past season, all setting NHL career highs

Bourque_APP_16x9
By Dallas Stars Communications

FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Mavrik Bourque to a one-year contract extension, which will run through the 2025-26 season. The one-year deal is worth $950,000.

Bourque, 23, registered 25 points (11-14—25) in 73 games with the Stars this past season, all setting NHL career highs for the forward. Bourque ranked eighth among Dallas forwards in goals (11), tied for ninth in points (25) and 10th in assists (14). Bourque also had a plus-six rating which ranked seventh among Stars skaters.

"Mavrik is a dynamic and highly skilled player whose vision and hockey IQ stand out every time he is on the ice," said Nill. "His ability to create plays and elevate the game is something we value deeply in such a young player. We are excited to have him back and confident he’ll continue to make a significant impact for our team."

While being under contract with Dallas, Bourque spent two seasons (2022-23 and 2023-24) with the Texas Stars in the American Hockey League, earning a total of 124 points (46-78—124) in 141 games. He led the AHL with 77 points (26-51—77) in 71 games for Texas in 2023-24, at age 22 becoming the league's youngest scoring champion since Brandon Pirri for Rockford in 2012-13 and winning the Les Cunningham Award given to the most valuable player.

The five-foot-11, 181-pound native of Plessisville, Quebec was originally selected by Dallas in the first round (30th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

