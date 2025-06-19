Free agency refresh: Examining Stars’ pending unrestricted free agents

Like Duchene and Benn, Granlund is at a point in his career where this may be his last chance at a sizable contract. That may end up pricing him out of the Stars’ range, but that’s up in the air as of now. Dallas had an up-close look at just how consistent, multi-faceted and hardworking (all qualities that Nill values) he is in Victory Green. And with an ever-growing group of Finns on long-term deals in the dressing room, it could continue to be a match made in heaven if the dollars and term can work.