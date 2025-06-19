Dallas Stars sign forward Matt Duchene to four-year, $18 million contract extension

FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Matt Duchene to a four-year contract extension, which begins in the 2025-26 season and runs through the 2028-29 season. The four-year contract is worth $18 million and has an average annual value (AAV) of $4.5 million.
“We are thrilled to have Matt back with our organization,” said Nill. “As our team’s leading scorer last season, he helped to solidify our forward group while also providing invaluable leadership off the ice and in the community. The fit with Matt and our team has been seamless from the start, and we’re looking forward to continuing to pursue our shared goal of bringing a championship to Dallas.”
Duchene, 34, finished the regular season with 82 points (30-52—82) in 82 games with the Stars, leading the team in scoring and setting a career high with 52 assists. The 2024-25 campaign was the second-highest scoring season of his 16-year career and made him the highest-scoring Star since Jason Robertson had 109 points in 2022-23. Duchene set several career milestones this season: he skated in his 1,100th NHL career game on Jan. 16 at Montreal, tallied his 500th career assist on Feb. 4 against Los Angeles and earned his 100th point as a member of the Stars on Jan. 2 vs. Ottawa. He was also named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week for the week ending on Oct. 27 after totaling six points (3-3—6) in three games. Duchene added six points (1-5—6) in 18 Stanley Cup Playoff games this year, helping the Stars to reach their third consecutive Western Conference Final.
The five-foot-11, 212-pound forward has totaled 891 career points (371-520—891) in 1,138 regular-season games with the Stars, Colorado Avalanche (2009-10 to 2017-18), Ottawa Senators (2017-18 to 2018-19), Columbus Blue Jackets (2018-19) and Nashville Predators (2019-20 to 2022-23). Since making his NHL debut at the start of the 2009-10 season, Duchene ranks in the top 20 in the NHL in goals (14th) and points (17th) and earned a berth to the 2011 and 2016 All-Star Game. In two seasons with the Stars, Duchene has recorded 147 points (55-92—147), ranking second on the team in scoring during that span and becoming the ninth player in franchise history to reach the 60-point mark in at least two straight campaigns from the start of his tenure according to NHL Stats. He was a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy as the League’s top rookie in 2010 after leading all first-year players in points (55) and tied for first in points (24).
A native of Haliburton, Ontario, Duchene has represented Canada at nearly every level of international competition: at the 2014 Winter Olympics, the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, and the 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017 IIHF World Championships, winning a gold medal at the Olympics, World Cup and three consecutive World Championships (2015 to 2017). He was originally selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the first round (third overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft and signed as a free agent by Dallas on July 1, 2023.