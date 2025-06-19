Dallas Stars sign forward Matt Duchene to four-year, $18 million contract extension

The five-foot-11, 212-pound forward has totaled 891 career points (371-520—891) in 1,138 regular-season games with the Stars, Colorado Avalanche (2009-10 to 2017-18), Ottawa Senators (2017-18 to 2018-19), Columbus Blue Jackets (2018-19) and Nashville Predators (2019-20 to 2022-23). Since making his NHL debut at the start of the 2009-10 season, Duchene ranks in the top 20 in the NHL in goals (14th) and points (17th) and earned a berth to the 2011 and 2016 All-Star Game. In two seasons with the Stars, Duchene has recorded 147 points (55-92—147), ranking second on the team in scoring during that span and becoming the ninth player in franchise history to reach the 60-point mark in at least two straight campaigns from the start of his tenure according to NHL Stats. He was a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy as the League’s top rookie in 2010 after leading all first-year players in points (55) and tied for first in points (24).