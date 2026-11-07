Dallas Stars to host military and veterans appreciation night on Nov. 12 against Winnipeg Jets

“For nearly 25 years, Rebuilding Together North Texas has been honored to serve around 200 veterans by making their homes safer, warmer, more accessible, and healthier. For our aging veterans, that means the ability to age in place with dignity, and for our younger veterans, a safe place to raise their families. Our commitment to those who served is deep and lasting, built on partnerships dedicated specifically to serving veterans and their families. A home should be the one place a veteran feels truly safe, and we will keep working until every veteran we can reach has that.” - Tia LaFavor, Executive Director, Rebuilding Together North Texas.