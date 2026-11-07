FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars will hold Military and Veterans Appreciation Night on Thursday, Nov. 12 against the Winnipeg Jets at 7 p.m.
Dallas Stars to host military and veterans appreciation night on Nov. 12 against Winnipeg Jets
Early arriving fans will receive complimentary Dallas Stars military caps courtesy of Toyota, and the Dallas Stars Foundation will host an autographed jersey auction
Early arriving fans will receive complimentary Dallas Stars military caps courtesy of Toyota. A custom Project Recover Tacoma will be featured on PNC Plaza before the game, giving fans an opportunity to learn more about the program that is committed to never giving up on bringing home our fallen service members and remembering them. Additionally, fans can visit the Toyota vehicle display to learn about our exclusive offers and fun prizes. For more information, please click here.
Community tickets presented by Ticketmaster will also be given out, with 150 tickets being donated to the Dallas Stars Warriors, Rebuilding North Texas, and United Heroes League.
Additionally, the Dallas Stars Foundation will host an autographed jersey auction at DallasStars.com/JerseyAuction. The jersey auction will open Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. and close Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. The foundation will also have military-themed autographed mystery pucks available for purchase at the fan center outside section 113 at American Airlines Center. Quantities are limited and available only while supplies last.
Proceeds collected from the jersey auction and mystery puck sales, as well as the Dallas Stars Foundation 50/50 Raffle presented by Higginbotham Insurance on Thursday, will benefit **Rebuilding Together North Texas**. Funds are supporting their Rebuilding For Heroes initiative, focusing on critical safety and accessibility home improvements for veteran homeowners, their surviving spouses, and our hometown heroes.
“For nearly 25 years, Rebuilding Together North Texas has been honored to serve around 200 veterans by making their homes safer, warmer, more accessible, and healthier. For our aging veterans, that means the ability to age in place with dignity, and for our younger veterans, a safe place to raise their families. Our commitment to those who served is deep and lasting, built on partnerships dedicated specifically to serving veterans and their families. A home should be the one place a veteran feels truly safe, and we will keep working until every veteran we can reach has that.” - Tia LaFavor, Executive Director, Rebuilding Together North Texas.