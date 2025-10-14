Game Day Guide: Stars vs Wild

View the latest information on the matchup against Minnesota, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game

gdg_101425_16x9
By Stars Staff

When: Tuesday, October 14 at 8:30 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: ESPN

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single-game / Groups / Rentals

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

20% Off In Arena: Sportiqe Olsen Hoody

New Offering: PATH Water Bottles

Special Event: Green Carpet Walk

Door Giveaway: Magnet Schedule

Home-Opener-Promotion-4x5_v2
Dallas Stars
Minnesota Wild
Record
2-0-0 (0-0-0 Home)
1-1-0 (1-0-0 Away)
Rank
4 Points (T-3rd in Central)
2 Points (T-5th in Central)
Power Play
14.3% (1-for-7)
45.5% (5-for-11)
Penalty Kill
88.9% (8-for-9)
80.0% (4-for-5)
Last 10 Games
2-0-0
1-1-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night, playing at American Airlines Center for the first time this season. Tuesday is the first of four games the Stars will play against the Wild this season. The teams will play again on Dec. 11 in Minnesota.
  • Dallas is 54-28-12 all-time vs. Minnesota, with a 33-8-7 record on home ice.
  • The Stars have earned points in their last 14 games against the Wild, upholding a 9-0-5 record dating back to December 20, 2021. Their 23 points vs. Minnesota during that span are the most by any team in the NHL.
  • Goaltender Jake Oettinger carries a 7-0-3 record vs. Minnesota with a .922 save percentage and 2.21 goals against average. Among active NHL netminders who have played the Wild at least 10 times, Oettinger's .922 save percentage ranks fifth.
  • Forward Jason Robertson has 18 points (11-7—18) in 15 career games against the Wild, averaging 1.20 points per game. His 1.20 points per game vs. Minnesota is the 10th-best mark of any active NHL skater that has played Minnesota at least five times in their career.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Tyler Seguin (2-4—6, 4 GP)
Tyler Seguin (20-31—51, 45 GP)
Matt Duchene (1-1—2, 2 GP)
Jamie Benn (20-30—50, 59 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (0-2—2, 2 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (16-25—41, 39 GP)
Thomas Harley (1-1—2, 2 GP)
Matt Duchene (13-27—40, 59 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Wyatt Johnston has scored in each of Dallas’ first two games this season – netting the game-winner in the team’s 5-4 win over the Jets and scoring the team’s fourth goal in their eventual 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche the following game. With his goal against the Jets, Johnston became the ninth player in franchise history – and the first since Sergei Zubov (1996-97 to 2005-06; 9) – to record a point in at least four consecutive season openers according to NHL Stats. In his career against Minnesota, Johnston has tallied 10 points (5-5—10) in 11 games played.

Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov sits tied for fourth in points (2-4—6) among active NHL skaters, entering play Monday. Since his debut in 2020-21, Kaprizov has led Minnesota in scoring in all but one season (2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24). In his career against Dallas, Kaprizov has registered 14 points (7-7—14) in 10 games played.

First Shift 🏒

Nathan Bastian scored a goal Saturday, and did it the right way.

The Stars’ new winger is a big body (6-4, 205) who can bring some physicality and smart defense…as well as a few goals here and there. Bastian went to the net hard and was there to deflect in an Esa Lindell pass that made the score 2-2 in the second period. It was a key moment in an eventual 5-4 shootout win against the Colorado Avalanche.

“Whenever you can contribute, it’s nice,” Bastian said. “When you’re on a new team and you’re trying to make friends, it’s even better. It’s just a reward for playing the right way.”

And that might be the best message from the moment, according to coach Glen Gulutzan. By going to the net, by doing the hard things, Bastian and his linemates helped change momentum. In a game where Colorado was dominating possession, Dallas was able to get energy from the fourth line.

“We had a couple of good sequences where we were stacking shifts and that led to goals,” Gulutzan said of how the depth forwards can give momentum to the top lines with hard-working shifts that hand off momentum. “I thought they played well. You need that from your bottom six to see if they can change the momentum of a game that’s not really going your way.”

That’s important when you consider several of the depth forwards are new to the team. Bastian signed a one-year deal with the Stars after spending eight seasons in the Devils organization. He’s a veteran at age 27 and has played 278 NHL games. He’s been joined on the fourth line with Radek Faksa, 31, and Justin Hryckowian, 24, and could also see future linemates in Adam Erne, 30, and Oskar Bäck, 25.

Faksa returned from St. Louis this season, so he is familiar with the organization, but this is a new group and he said he’s excited to bond with his linemates.

“We know what our job is, and we don’t try to do more than we’re supposed to do,” Faksa said. “I think that’s good because we play a simple game and that can really work for us.”

In addition to those five, Gulutzan also could use Colin Blackwell and Mavrik Bourque on the fourth line, or there could be a mishmash that finds a way to bring more energy.

“You can see in a game like that where we didn’t have our legs, they help you. They help you create energy,” Gulutzan said. “You need everyone contributing. You can’t win this thing without everybody taking a little piece, and you can’t have a great team without everybody feeling that they have a little piece.”

Bastian is a big part of that. He grew up in Kitchener, Ontario and watched Faksa when he was a player there. It’s stories like that that can bring together linemates.

“He said he had a picture with me back then, so I want him to find it,” Faksa said. “I think that’s a neat thing, I hope he can find it.”

If Bastian does, he can put it right next to the postgame photo with Faksa and Hryckowian celebrating his first goal in a Stars sweater on Saturday.

“It’s going great,” Bastian said. “It doesn’t take long to feel like you’re pretty close buddies.”

Key Numbers 🔢

9-0-5

Dallas has points in 14 consecutive games against the Wild with a 9-0-5 record since the middle of the 2021-22 season.

16

Minnesota and Dallas have combined for 16 third period goals. The Stars have scored 4 and allowed 5. Minnesota has scored 3 and allowed 4.

11

Jason Robertson has scored 11 goals against the Wild, his most against any opponent in his career.

He Said It 📢

“I went in today and asked questions about what we’re doing right and what we’re doing wrong. That’s part of the process this early in the season.”

-Stars forward Tyler Seguin on how the team is adapting to changes made by the new coaching staff

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Vancouver Canucks
October 16
7:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center
St. Louis Blues
October 18
6:00 p.m.
Enterprise Center
Columbus Blue Jackets
October 21
7:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center

Related Content

Dallas Stars announce schedule for 2025-26 home opener on Tuesday, October 14

10/13/25 Practice: Glen Gulutzan

10/13/25 Practice: Nate Bastian

Winning (and learning): Stars still learning, growing amid successful start to season

Path Water named exclusive water partner of Dallas Stars, Dallas Mavericks and American Airlines Center

News Feed

Winning (and learning): Stars still learning, growing amid successful start to season

Heika’s Take: Stars survive another wild one, top Avalanche in shootout win

Game Day Guide: Stars at Avalanche

Path Water named exclusive water partner of Dallas Stars, Dallas Mavericks and American Airlines Center

Heika’s Take: Stars navigate crazy season opener, claim 5-4 win over Jets

Game Day Guide: Stars at Jets

Dallas Stars announce schedule for 2025-26 home opener on Tuesday, October 14

One degree: How Gulutzan’s mindset is being adopted by Stars this season

Stars sign Adam Erne, keep Alexander Petrovic on NHL roster to start season

Dallas Stars sign forward Adam Erne to one-year, two-way contract

Dallas Stars announce opening night roster for 2025-26 season

A power play plan: Stars excited for potential on man advantage this season

A fitting finish: Stars turn attention to regular season after win in preseason finale

Last minute details: Final decisions await Stars in weekend ahead

Shane Smith and the Saints to headline Dallas Stars Hall of Fame Induction Gala

Becoming a cornerstone: Johnston looks to continue excelling in fourth NHL season

Building chemistry: Preseason games helping highlight Stars’ impressive depth

Let’s make a deal: Stars, Robertson in good place amid contract negotiations