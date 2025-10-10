Path Water named exclusive water partner of Dallas Stars, Dallas Mavericks and American Airlines Center

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars, Dallas Mavericks and American Airlines Center (AAC) have announced a new partnership with PATH Water, a leading brand in refillable and sustainable bottled water, to offer fans an eco-friendly refreshment option featuring exclusive Stars- and Mavericks-branded PATH Water bottles.
Starting this season, fans can purchase specially designed refillable aluminum water bottles at concessions throughout American Airlines Center, the home venue for both teams. These bottles serve as both a practical game-day essential and a collectible piece of team memorabilia that fans can cherish long after the final buzzer.
The partnership will also include in-game integrations, sustainability-focused activations, and limited-edition giveaways on select game nights to enhance the experience beyond just in-arena availability.
“We are delighted to partner with PATH Water at American Airlines Center,” said Brad Alberts, Dallas Stars President and CEO. “Providing more eco-friendly options in the arena this season demonstrates to our fans and everyone in North Texas that our organization is serious about sustainability.”
“PATH is extremely proud to be the exclusive water partner of the Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Stars, and American Airlines Center, but it’s more than just providing water. It’s about transforming the game-day experience for fans,” stated Cedric Benaroch, Partner at PATH. “By introducing refillable, collectible bottles in one of the country’s premier arenas, we’re demonstrating that sustainability and sports can coexist.”
"Partnering with PATH Water to offer eco-friendly options is the next step in elevating our in-arena experience," said Ethan Casson, President of the Dallas Mavericks. "Going beyond standard game-day refreshments to offer reusable, long-lasting souvenir water bottles is a win for our fans and a win for sustainability."
This collaboration represents a significant step forward in the Stars’, Mavericks', and AAC’s commitment to sustainability and fan engagement. For PATH Water, it aligns with their broader mission to promote sustainable hydration at major sports and entertainment venues nationwide.
ABOUT DALLAS STARS: The Dallas Stars are a professional ice hockey team located in Dallas, Texas that plays in the National Hockey League (NHL). Founded in 1967 as the Minnesota North Stars, the team was part of the NHL’s first wave of expansion franchises and relocated to Texas in 1993. Since moving to Dallas, the Stars have played a transformative role in the growth of hockey in the southern United States through grassroots efforts, community involvement and tremendous fan support. Over the last 32 years, the club has made 20 playoff appearances, won nine division titles, captured two Presidents’ Trophies, three conference championships and won the 1999 Stanley Cup.
ABOUT PATH WATER: PATH Water is a refillable, sustainable bottled water company on a mission to end single-use plastic. Founded in California, PATH offers premium reverse osmosis filtered water packaged in sleek aluminum bottles designed for refilling and reuse. PATH is available nationwide and partners with leading brands, venues, and communities to inspire a movement toward a more sustainable future. For more details and updates, visit www.drinkpath.com and follow along @pathwater.
ABOUT THE DALLAS MAVERICKS: The Dallas Mavericks are a first-class global sports and entertainment organization providing memorable experiences for fans worldwide. The Mavs compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the Western Conference and play at American Airlines Center under the direction of Coach Jason Kidd, General Manager Nico Harrison, President Ethan Casson, CEO Rick Welts and Governor Patrick Dumont. Since the inaugural season in 1980-81, the Mavs have won five division titles, three conference championships and one NBA championship in 2011. In addition to on-court success, the Mavs are committed to making a difference in North Texas through community programs and the Mavs Foundation. For more information on Dallas Mavericks players, staff, stats and tickets, visit mavs.com.
ABOUT AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER: Designed by architectural wizard David M. Schwarz and Dallas based HKS, Inc., American Airlines Center is considered one of the nation's top arenas. Since opening its doors in 2001, the Center has been setting the precedent for sporting and live entertainment events. Bringing in a wide variety of big name shows as well as being home of both the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars, American Airlines Center consistently displays its unique versatility.