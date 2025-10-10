Path Water named exclusive water partner of Dallas Stars, Dallas Mavericks and American Airlines Center

ABOUT THE DALLAS MAVERICKS: The Dallas Mavericks are a first-class global sports and entertainment organization providing memorable experiences for fans worldwide. The Mavs compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the Western Conference and play at American Airlines Center under the direction of Coach Jason Kidd, General Manager Nico Harrison, President Ethan Casson, CEO Rick Welts and Governor Patrick Dumont. Since the inaugural season in 1980-81, the Mavs have won five division titles, three conference championships and one NBA championship in 2011. In addition to on-court success, the Mavs are committed to making a difference in North Texas through community programs and the Mavs Foundation. For more information on Dallas Mavericks players, staff, stats and tickets, visit mavs.com.