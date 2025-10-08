FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars announced today the game day schedule for the club’s regular-season home opener on Tuesday, Oct. 14 against the Minnesota Wild.
Dallas Stars announce schedule for 2025-26 home opener on Tuesday, October 14
Prior to the game, the Dallas Stars team will take part in the Victory Green Carpet Walk presented by Toyota on PNC Plaza, located to the south of American Airlines Center
Prior to the game, the 2025-26 Dallas Stars team will take part in the Victory Green Carpet Walk presented by Toyota on PNC Plaza, located to the south of American Airlines Center. The current roster and coaching staff are scheduled to begin walking the carpet at approximately 5:30 p.m., and fans will have the opportunity to welcome them into the arena. The pregame event is free and open to the public. Fans can start lining up to watch the carpet walk beginning at 4 p.m. The Lexus Garage will open at noon, while The Comerica Garage will open at 3:30 p.m. for fans arriving early for the Victory Green Carpet Walk presented by Toyota on PNC Plaza.
The team will also host Party on PNC Plaza following the Victory Green Carpet Walk. Party on PNC Plaza is open to the public and will feature live music from Fort Worth's electro-pop-dub duo Yokyo, Stars 360 photo booth and plenty of giveaways. Fans can visit the Toyota vehicle display on PNC Plaza to register for a chance to win a 2026 Toyota Tundra or Tacoma.
The doors to American Airlines Center will open at 7 p.m. and fans will receive an LED bracelet courtesy of Bud Light to take part in a special enhanced pregame show. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 8 p.m. to take part in the interactive pregame show. Early arriving fans on Tuesday night will also receive a 2025-26 magnet schedule courtesy of Ticketmaster. Stars alumnus and Class of 2025 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Joe Pavelski is set to return to American Airlines Center to drop the puck prior to Tuesday's matchup against the Wild.
The Stars home opener will be available to watch on ESPN and marks the first of 16 nationally televised games the team will play this season. Stars color analyst Daryl "Razor" Reaugh and play-by-play announcer Josh Bogorad will call the radio broadcast on Sportsradio 1310 and 96.7 FM The Ticket following a one-hour pregame show with Michael Dixon and Bruce LeVine.