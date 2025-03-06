Game Day Guide: Stars vs Flames

Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on the matchup against Calgary

2425 GDG 3.6 vs CAL
By Stars Staff
When: Thursday, March 6 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Victory+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single Game / Rentals

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

Party on PNC Plaza: 5:00 PM South Entrance

AAC Food Highlight: All Beef Hot Dog

50/50 Beneficiary: Camp Summit Inc

College Night: Southern Methodist University

Dallas Stars
Calgary Flames
Record
40-19-2 (23-7-1 Home)
29-23-9 (12-13-5 Away)
Rank
82 Points (2nd in Central)
67 Points (4th in Pacific)
Power Play
22.7% (42-for-185)
21.6% (38-for-176)
Penalty Kill
84.2% (138-for-164)
74.5% (137-for-184)
Last 10 Games
7-2-1
4-4-2

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Calgary Flames Thursday night for the second time this season. Dallas won their previous meeting against Calgary, defeating them 6-2 on Dec. 8. Entering Thursday's match, the Stars are 40-19-2 while the Flames are 29-23-9. The teams face each other once more this season on March 27 in Calgary.
  • Dallas is 78-72-36 all-time vs. Calgary, including a 45-31-18 mark at home.
  • The Stars have earned points in five of their last 10 games against the Flames (4-5-1). Out of those 10 games, seven have been decided by one goal.
  • Forward Mason Marchment enters Thursday's contest riding a two-game point streak against the Flames, earning three points (2-1—3) during those games. In all, Marchment has six points (3-3—6) in seven career games vs. Calgary.
  • Forward Matt Duchene has 13 points (4-9—13) in his last 10 games against the Flames dating back to Feb. 27, 2020.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Jason Robertson (8-6—14, 9 GP)

Jamie Benn (23-22—45, 44 GP)

Mason Marchment (2-1—3, 2 GP)

Tyler Seguin (13-16—29, 31 GP)

Thomas Harley (3-0—3, 2 GP)

Matt Duchene (11-18—29, 47 GP)

Mikael Granlund (5-16—21, 31 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars defenseman Harley enters Thursday's contest riding a four-game point streak (1-6—7). A goal or an assist on Thursday would extend Harley’s point streak to five games, which would set a career high for the defenseman. Harley scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Dallas’ last game – a 4-3 win over New Jersey on March 4 – to give him 14 points (4-10—14) in his last 11 games played dating back to Jan. 31. His 14 points during that span are tied for fourth on Dallas’ roster. Harley’s 14 points since Jan. 31 were also tied with Buffalo’s Rasmus Dahlin for the most among all NHL defensemen during that span entering play Wednesday.

Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau has 10 points in his last 10 games (3-7—10). Among Calgary skaters this season, Huberdeau is tied for the lead in goals (22) and points (46) and is tied for second in assists (24). Huberdeau ended the month of February with seven points (3-4—7) over eight games, including a six-game point streak from Feb. 2 to Feb. 25. He is four points shy of his eighth straight season with 50 points or more and has hit that mark nine times in his career. In his career against Dallas, Huberdeau has registered 33 points (11-22—33) in 28 games.

First Shift 🏒

The Stars’ defense is a work in progress.

That’s an interesting statement when you consider they have been among the best in the NHL in goals against and shot suppression for the previous two seasons. Even so, they moved past Chris Tanev, Ryan Suter and Jani Hakanpää in the 2024 offseason. Mix that with recent injuries to Miro Heiskanen and Nils Lundkvist, and you have Ilya Lyubushkin, Cody Ceci, Matt Dumba and Brendan Smith all new to the group this year. Oh yeah, and Lian Bichsel is a 20-year-old rookie who is starting to take on bigger minutes, so the mercurial nature of this group is real.

So far, the team has been swapping players in and out and changing pairs, and it still seems to be working well. That’s a sign of a good team.

“Every time you put guys in, you learn a little more about your group and who you feel comfortable with come playoff time,” said Stars coach Pete DeBoer. “We’ve asked a lot of different guys in our depth to step into big roles, and they have all helped us win. It hasn’t been perfect, but they have all helped us win games.”

Both Dumba and Smith have been key players in depth situations, and the two veterans allow the Stars to manage Bichsel, who recently dealt with an injury. Just as important, Ceci has forged a relationship with Esa Lindell since coming over in a trade from San Jose on Feb. 1, and Lyubushkin has gained chemistry with Harley since Heiskanen’s injury.

Harley has been on a roll since coming back from the 4 Nations Face-Off, where he played for Team Canada, and he credited Lyubushkin with helping him find his game.

“He’s awesome, he’s the best,” Harley said. “He’s solid defensively and he’s always letting me go up the ice and play offense. There’s a lot of positivity going around in that partnership.”

That’s part of the impressive nature of the team under the current coaching staff. They move pieces in and out, and they still find a way to make it work. Tanev was acquired at the 2024 trade deadline last season and was a key factor in the playoffs. Then, he signed with Toronto, and the changes had to take place all over again. Yes, players like Heiskanen, Harley and Lindell are key, but so are the new guys.

“If you’ve got a good team, it’s usually because you have good veterans, a lot of them on expiring deals,” DeBoer said. “That’s just part of it, so I think that turnover is inevitable.”

But handling the turnover is a skill. While Harley is soaking up extra minutes and Bichsel seems to be carving a permanent spot in the lineup, the Stars still have to make sure the group of defensemen is functioning at the highest level. Dallas only deployed five defensemen in games for long stretches of last year’s playoffs, and that hurt in the long run. Right now, Dumba and Smith are battling to be regulars, and that’s a huge part of what this team needs for the postseason.

“It’s testing our depth,” DeBoer said of the injury to Heiskanen. “We’ve bent but haven’t broken. If Miro is out, then everybody in the depth area has to find another level for us, that includes those guys. They’ve had some good moments, but if we want to get to where we need to get to, all of those guys need to elevate down the stretch.”

Key Numbers 🔢

74.5 percent

Calgary ranks 27th on the penalty kill this season at 74.5 percent. Dallas has one of the hottest power plays in the NHL in 2025 at 35.8 percent.

2.37

Calgary is 31st in road scoring at 2.37 goals per game.

14

Stars forward Robertson has 14 points (8 goals, 6 assists) in 10 career games against the Flames. He’s currently on a nine-game point streak against Calgary.

He Said It 📢

“I have high expectations of Roope – I think he can be one of the elite players in the league. For me, it’s consistency. What you see lately is `that guy.’ But he’s got to find that consistency and almost a belief that I can be `that guy’ and do that every night. We can’t go a month without seeing `that guy.’ We know that’s there, we know he’s done it, and we know he’s done it for extended periods. The elite guys in the league do it over and over and over again with very few dips. That’s an area I’m still hopeful that Roope can work at.”

-Stars coach Pete DeBoer on center Roope Hintz, who has 11 points in the past three games

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Edmonton Oilers
March 8
9:00 PM CT
Rogers Place
Vancouver Canucks 
March 9
8:00 PM CT
Rogers Arena
Winnipeg Jets
March 14
7:00 PM CT
Canada Life Centre

