Roope Hintz named NHL's Second Star of the Week

Hintz topped the NHL with seven assists and nine points overall (2-7—9) – as well as five power-play assists/points – in three contests to propel the Stars (39-19-2, 80 points) to a pair of wins. He scored once in a 6-4 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets Feb. 25. Hintz then compiled 1-7—8 over his next two outings, establishing a career high with four assists in a 6-2 victory against the Los Angeles Kings Feb. 28 before adding his sixth career four-point performance with 1-3—4 (including his 33rd career game-winning goal) in a 6-3 triumph versus the St. Louis Blues March 2.