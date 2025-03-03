Roope Hintz named NHL's Second Star of the Week

The 28-year-old Finn topped the NHL with seven assists and nine points overall, as well as five power-play assists/points, in three contests

2425_Hintz_SecondStar-33_Web
By NHL PR
@PR_NHL

Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz has been named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week the week ending March 2.

Hintz topped the NHL with seven assists and nine points overall (2-7—9) – as well as five power-play assists/points – in three contests to propel the Stars (39-19-2, 80 points) to a pair of wins. He scored once in a 6-4 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets Feb. 25. Hintz then compiled 1-7—8 over his next two outings, establishing a career high with four assists in a 6-2 victory against the Los Angeles Kings Feb. 28 before adding his sixth career four-point performance with 1-3—4 (including his 33rd career game-winning goal) in a 6-3 triumph versus the St. Louis Blues March 2.

He became the second Stars/North Stars player in the past 40 years to register consecutive four-point games, following Tyler Seguin from Oct. 6-9, 2018 (3-5—8), as well as the fourth player in franchise history with at least seven assists over two contests. The 28-year-old Hintz has played in 56 total games this season (24-23—47), ranking among the top five on Dallas in game-winning goals (t-1st; 6), goals (3rd; 24), power-play assists (3rd; 9), points (4th; 47), power-play goals (4th; 5), power-play points (4th; 14) and assists (t-5th; 23).

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy and and Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki were named the First and Third Stars of the Week, respectively. The full release from the NHL can be found here.

