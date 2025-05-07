Game Day Guide: Stars at Jets

Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on Game 1 of the Second Round against Winnipeg

By Stars Staff

Second Round: Game 1

When: Wednesday, May 7 at 8:30 PM CT

Where: Canada Life Centre

TV: ESPN

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Watch Party: PNC Plaza

Dallas Stars
Winnipeg Jets
Record
4-3 (1-2 Away)
4-3 (4-0 Home)
Power Play
30.4% (7-for-23)
22.7% (5-for-22)
Penalty Kill
86.4% (19-for-22)
76.9% (20-for-26)

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Winnipeg Jets Wednesday night for Game 1 of their Second Round series. The Stars have a 32-33 all-time record in Game 1s including a 19-17 record on the road, while Winnipeg is 7-4 in Game 1s with a 4-3 record on home ice.
  • This will be the first meeting between the Stars and Jets in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Stars/North Stars hold an all-time series record of 10-13 when facing a franchise for the for the first time, while the Jets/Thrashers are 3-7 in that scenario according to NHL Stats.
  • The Stars finished their series against Colorado going 7-for-23 on the power play for a 30.4 percent success rate, which was the sixth-best mark in the NHL during the First Round. Dallas scored at least one power-play goal in six of the seven games they played against Colorado. Among teams still in the playoffs, Dallas has totaled seven power play goals for, which is the most of any team, while Winnipeg has allowed the second most power play goals against (6).
  • Forward Mikko Rantanen finished the First Round tied with Winnipeg’s Kyle Connor for the league lead in scoring, totaling 12 points (5-7—12) in seven games. Rantanen’s five goals were tied for the second-most in the league through the First Round and his seven assists were tied for fourth. Rantanen has registered nine points (2-7—9) in five playoff games against the Jets (with COL), averaging better than a point per game against them (1.80). His nine postseason points against Winnipeg are tied for fifth among active NHL skaters. Rantanen has recorded a point in each of his five playoff games against the Jets, riding a five-game playoff point streak against them.
  • Forward Mikael Granlund has three points (1-2—3) in five postseason games played against Winnipeg (with MIN). In the regular season, Granlund has 25 points (8-17—25) in 40 career games against the Jets.

Records vs Winnipeg 🏒

All-time regular-season record
All-time postseason record
33-22-5 Overall | 19-9-2 Home | 14-13-3 Away

0-0 Series | 0-0 Overall | 0-0 Home | 0-0 Away

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Wyatt Johnston scored the game-winning goal in Game 7 to secure Dallas’ series victory over the Avalanche. His goal came on the power-play with 3:56 remaining in regulation, which is the 11th-latest go-ahead goal in Game 7 history according to NHL Stats. With the goal, Johnston has now scored in each of the three Game 7s that he has played in in his career, which includes notching the game-winner in 2023 against Seattle. Johnston has now totaled seven points (3-4—7) in seven games this postseason, which is already the second-highest scoring postseason of his career, trailing only the 16 points (10-6—16) he had in 19 games during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He also has 12 points (6-6—12) in his last 12 playoff games played dating back to May 25, 2024 against Edmonton. In his career against Winnipeg, Johnston has tallied five points (3-2—5) in 11 regular season games.

Jets forward Kyle Connor enters Wednesday's contest riding a four-game point streak (2-6—8), including two three-point performances. Connor leads Winnipeg skaters with 12 points this postseason and is tied for the league lead in scoring (4-8—12). According to NHL Stats, he factored on the game-winning goal in each of the Jets' first four wins to start the postseason and became the fifth player to do so over the past 20 years. Connor has 44 career playoff points (19-25—44) for Winnipeg, which is tied with Mark Scheifele for the most in Jets franchise history.

First Shift 🏒

Two of the best goalies in the NHL will square off when the Stars and Jets open up their Second Round series on Wednesday night.

They’re also two goalies who played for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off and know each other pretty well, so the competition should be a key in which team gains the upper hand.

“It’s fun, you always want to go against the best,” said Stars goalie Jake Oettinger of facing Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck. “He’s about to be a three-time Vezina Trophy winner and it doesn’t get much better than that. It’s going to be a great series. Goals aren’t going to be easy to come by for us, so you just have to take his eyes away.”

Hellebuyck won the Vezina in 2020 and 2024 and is the hands down favorite to win it again this year. In fact, after posting a 47-12-3 record with a 2.00 GAA, .925 save percentage and eight shutouts, there is talk that he could win the Hart Trophy as league MVP. That’s an impressive season. But Oettinger was no shrinking violet. He was third in wins at 36-18-4 and had a 2.58 GAA and a .909 save percentage. The two shared the crease at the 4 Nations, and both are the leading candidates to be the starter for Team USA at the 2026 Olympics.

“I think it’s obviously a great opportunity for Jake,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “Hellebuyck is kind of the bar in the league for goalies, especially young American goalies. He’s a Vezina candidate every year, best numbers in the league every year, that’s always a guy you’re trying to chase and hunt down. And Jake is a competitive guy. I think he wants that opportunity to play against a guy who is the best.”

Oettinger has the advantage on the comparison chart with his playoff performance. The 26-year-old has gotten Dallas to the Western Conference Final in each of the past two seasons and has a 27-25 playoff record with a 2.52 GAA and .915 save percentage. Hellebuyck is 22-30 in the playoffs with a 2.98 GAA and .902 save percentage in the postseason. Last year, he had a 5.23 GAA and .864 save percentage in a First Round loss to Colorado. This season, he was pulled twice against St. Louis, and has a 3.85 GAA and .830 save percentage through the first seven games. That has created some questions about his abilities in the playoffs.

DeBoer said that’s not the focus.

“I’m sure he’s going to be great,” DeBoer said. “I’m sure we’re going to see the guy who is up for the Vezina and we have to be prepared for that.”

Hellebuyck went 3-1-0 against the Stars this season and told reporters in Winnipeg that he’s looking forward to a reset after the First Round.

“I think there was definitely a moment there where I was able to take my game to another level," Hellebuyck said of helping the Jets to a 4-3 win in double overtime in Game 7. "And feeling that, it definitely gives you some momentum and some confidence going into the next round. That being said, we're in some new territory that we haven't been in in a little while. I'm really excited. It's a restart for me. Who cares about what just happened? We got through it, and moving forward here I'm really excited to put my best foot forward and do my job."

Oettinger said the Stars often talk about the areas in front of the goalies. They want to keep the area in front of him clean and they want to create as many distractions in front of the opposing goalie. It worked against Colorado and he’s hoping it will work against Winnipeg.

“He’s very cerebral,” Oettinger said of getting to know Hellebuyck at the 4 Nations tournament. “He knows the position really well and he knows what works for him. He’s had a ton of success doing things the way he does. I just got to learn a lot from him.”

One of the things that could help in the battle is the potential return of top defenseman Miro Heiskanen. He’s been out since late January with a knee injury, but is close to returning. Likewise, forward Jason Robertson appears to be close to returning after missing the First Round with a lower-body injury. Oettinger said both would be welcome additions.

“We all know what we’re missing right now,” Oettinger said. “Miro, in my opinion, is the best defenseman in the NHL and Robo has had 110 points in a season, so the fact we don’t have those two guys, we’re doing well. That shows how deep we are as a team and if we can add them it will help us even more.”

Which, bottom line, is the key to this battle. As good as the goalies are, the team that plays better has the best chance to win.

“Obviously we were missing Miro and Robo the whole first round, they’re two elite players. Whenever we get them back it’s going to help give us even more depth,” Rantanen said. “But I think the depth is a really big key in a Cup run. And I got to say, Otter is a difference-maker and a really, really good goalie. It’s 2-0 and he made some key saves. If they score to make it 3-0, it’s probably over and they’re celebrating now. He’s one of the best goalies in the world.’’

Key Numbers 🔢

.646

Since Pete DeBoer took over as head coach in 2022, Dallas has the best road points percentage (.646) and has scored the most road goals (418) in the NHL. In the past three seasons, Winnipeg is third in home points percentage at .711 and leads in home goals allowed at 280.

46.0

Winnipeg ranks second in the playoffs in hits per game at 46.0. Dallas ranks last at 29.7.

49.0 percent

Dallas ranks ninth in faceoff winning percentage in the playoffs at 49.0 percent. Winnipeg ranks 13th at 47.8 percent.

He Said It 📢

“If I looked at seven games against Colorado, I liked the Roope\] [Hintz line, particularly the last three or four games. I thought they had some chemistry and got something going. Those other lines, I thought were spotty and we’re just trying to get some more consistency out of some of the combinations.”

-Stars coach Pete DeBoer on juggling lines in practice on Tuesday

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Game
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Game 1
May 7
8:30 PM CT
Canada Life Centre
Game 2
May 9
8:30 PM CT
Canada Life Centre
Game 3
May 11
3:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 4
May 13
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 5
May 15
TBD
Canada Life Centre
TBD
Game 6
May 17
TBD
American Airlines Center
TBD
Game 7
May 19
TBD
Canada Life Centre
TBD

