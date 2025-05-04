Kiitos, Mikko: Rantanen’s Game 7 takeover the perfect icing on a thrilling series

And that might be the most important part of this whole story. Rantanen has gone through a whirlwind this season and uprooted his entire life because that’s the business of pro sports. Teams have salary caps, players want to get paid and that forces some tough decisions. So while Rantanen was perfectly happy in Denver, the machinations of big money sports forced him to deal with a topsy-turvy year. Could he have taken less money and stayed in Colorado? Sure. Could the Avalanche have made some other decisions to keep their top line together? Yes. But they traded Rantanen to Carolina in the hope that they could maintain their salary cap, keep their team balanced, and not have to see him too often.