Heika’s Take: Stars make all sorts of history in riveting Game 7 comeback win

He was definitely the straw that stirred the drink, but oh what a tonic the Stars concocted. Bottom line, Dallas has been wracked by adversity all season, and it has managed the bumps with team play. Bäck started his career in the minors and has battled to become an important fourth-liner in his rookie season. Harley has had a breakthrough season while Heiskanen has been injured and currently leads the 2025 playoffs in time on ice. Duchene was spectacular in the regular season while trying to find a home with his fifth team, but has been hoping for a bigger impact in the playoffs. And Seguin missed most of the regular season following hip surgery and is now trying to find his stride in the postseason.