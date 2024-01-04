First Shift: Johnston looks to start scoring streak as Stars host Avalanche

After breaking a 16-game goalless skid, the 20-year-old is back on the scoresheet and looking to make a difference against Colorado

By Mike Heika
@MikeHeika Senior Staff Writer

Wyatt Johnston surprised many with his consistency during his rookie season.

So it was equally surprising this year when he went 16 games without a goal. Johnston tallied a goal and an assist Tuesday in a 4-3 loss to Montreal to break a career-long goal slump. Coach Pete DeBoer said he is hoping it’s a good sign for the talented 20-year-old.

“Big goal for him,” DeBoer said. “He’s been all around it for a long time, and he needed one to break the egg, so to speak. Hopefully, he’s off and running now. He’s been feeling the pressure of that, carrying that around.”

Johnston has found a way to put together a good season, despite the slump. He has 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists) in 36 games and is continually creating chances for his line with Jamie Benn and Evgenii Dadonov. He said he is learning every game and credits playing beside Benn and living with Joe Pavelski and his family.

“I think it’s pretty well documented the people who have been able to help me,” Johnston said. “Playing with Jamie Benn pretty much every single game I’ve played in, obviously living with Joe, it makes it really easy to learn. So it’s on me to take in the information and learn from it. I’m still trying to work at it, but it’s been awesome so far.”

Johnston’s goal was a great example. Montreal blocked 25 shots and made it extremely hard to get to the net. Johnston scored his goal by forcing his way to the middle, getting a shot on goal and then following his own rebound with a great backhand.

“It’s not an easy league,” Johnston said of the challenges of scoring. “Every season is going to have its ups and downs. If I have a good game, I try to keep that confidence with me and keep it rolling. But at the same time, it’s a new game. You just try to keep things consistent and do the things that work.”

The Stars have been scoring and winning, so they have been able to navigate Johnston’s “slump” without many setbacks. But if he does start scoring again, the belief is it could be in buckets.

“It felt like it’s been a long time, so obviously that feels good,” he said of Tuesday’s goal. “But I still have a lot more work to do and I still can be a lot better.”

Key Numbers

8-2-1
Dallas has the best record against Central Division opponents this season at 8-2-1. Colorado is 6-5-2 in divisional games.

61
Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon has 61 points (20 goals, 41 assists) in 38 games. He ranks first in the NHL in assists and second in scoring.

5
Dallas ranks third in 6-on-5 goals at 5. Colorado is second in empty net goals at 11.

He Said It

“[Valeri Nichushkin] was the first guy going there, and he got rewarded twice for it tonight, one even strength and the one at the end of the game, and then even to draw the penalty at the end of the game. He's just driving his legs and taking it into seams, and he was awesome tonight.”

Colorado coach Jared Bednar on former Stars forward Valeri Nichushkin, who had two goals Tuesday in a 5-4 win over the Islanders. Nichushkin has 38 points (19 goals, 19 assists) in 26 games

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.

