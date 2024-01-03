Game Day Guide: Stars vs Avalanche

Players To Watch 👀

Captain Jamie Benn opened the scoring Tuesday night against Montreal with a goal (1-0--1) 11 seconds after the opening faceoff. The goal marked the sixth fastest goal to start a game in franchise history, and Benn, with seven opening-minute goals in his career, ranks second in franchise history. Through 36 games this season, the 34-year old ranks sixth on the club with 17 assists and eighth with 24 points (7-17--24). Among league leaders (skater takes at least 15% of team's draws), he ranks second with 62.7% faceoff win percentage (205-for-327), and he leads Stars forwards with 32 hits.