Game Day Guide: Stars vs Avalanche

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

Game_Day_Guide_Bug_2568x1444_1704313580683
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 37: Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche

When: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Colorado Avalanche
Record
22-10-4 (12-6-1 Home)
24-11-3 (8-7-3 Away)
Rank
48 Points (3rd Central)
51 Points (1st Central)
Power Play
22.1% (23-for-104)
24.5% (35-for-143)
Penalty Kill
85.3% (99-for-116)
83.2% (109-for-131)
Last 10 Games
7-2-1
7-2-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Colorado Avalanche at American Airlines Center on Thursday night for the second of four meetings between the clubs this season. Entering Thursday's match up, the Stars have won seven of their last 12 games (7-4-1) against the Avalanche.
  • The teams opened the season series on Nov. 18, when the Stars were defeated by the Avalanche, 6-3. The Stars went 1-for-4 (25.0%) on the power play and 3-for-4 (75.0%) on the penalty kill. Forwards Tyler Seguin (2-0--2) and Mason Marchment (0-2--2) each tallied two points, while forward Joe Pavelski added a goal (1-0--1) recorded a multi-point performance with two goals (2-0--2) that game.
  • Pavelski has a four-game goal streak (4-1--5) against Colorado and has nine points (6-3--9) in his last six games against them. He leads current Stars skaters with 46 points (22-24--46) in 54 career games against the Avalanche.
  • Forward Jason Robertson has been held off the scoresheet only once in eight career games against Colorado. He has earned a total of 12 points (5-7--12) against Colorado, including seven points (4-3--7) in five games at home.
  • Forward Matt Duchene has point in each of his last three (2-1–3) games against Colorado, as well as 11 goals and 13 points (11-2–13) in his last 11 games against them. Selected by the Avalanche in the first round (3rd overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft, Duchene played for Colorado from 2009-17 and recorded 428 points (178-250--428) in 586 games over nine seasons.


Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Jason Robertson (5-6—11, 6 GP)

Joe Pavelski (22-24—46, 54 GP)

Joe Pavelski (4-1--5, 4 GP)

Jamie Benn (13-31—44, 55 GP)

Tyler Seguin (3-1--4, 3 GP)

Tyler Seguin (21-22—43, 39 GP)

Matt Duchene (2-1--3, 3 GP)

Mason Marchment (1-2--3, 2 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Captain Jamie Benn opened the scoring Tuesday night against Montreal with a goal (1-0--1) 11 seconds after the opening faceoff. The goal marked the sixth fastest goal to start a game in franchise history, and Benn, with seven opening-minute goals in his career, ranks second in franchise history. Through 36 games this season, the 34-year old ranks sixth on the club with 17 assists and eighth with 24 points (7-17--24). Among league leaders (skater takes at least 15% of team's draws), he ranks second with 62.7% faceoff win percentage (205-for-327), and he leads Stars forwards with 32 hits.

Related Content

Avalanche at Stars 11.18.23
4:54

Avalanche at Stars 11.18.23
Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars fall in late-game collapse against Colorado Avalanche

Heika’s Take: Stars fall in late-game collapse against Avalanche
Canadiens at Stars 01.02.24
5:02

Canadiens at Stars 01.02.24

News Feed

Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars comeback bid falls just short vs  Montreal Canadiens

Heika’s Take: Stars comeback bid falls just short vs Canadiens
Dallas Stars recall goaltender Matt Murray from Texas Stars 010224

Stars recall goaltender Matt Murray from Texas
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs Montreal Canadiens 010224

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Canadiens
Heika’s Take: Mason Marchment, Dallas Stars cap 2023 with emphatic win over Chicago Blackhawks

Heika’s Take: Marchment, Stars cap 2023 with emphatic win over Blackhawks
Dallas Stars loan goaltender Matt Murray to Texas Stars

Stars loan goaltender Matt Murray to Texas
First Shift: Dallas Stars look to end 2023 on winning note vs. Chicago Blackhawks

First Shift: Stars look to end 2023 on winning note vs. Blackhawks
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs Chicago Blackhawks 123123

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Blackhawks
Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars continue to conquer adversity, best Chicago Blackhawks in OT

Heika’s Take: Stars continue to conquer adversity, best Blackhawks in OT
First Shift: Great opportunity awaits Dallas Stars in upcoming five-game homestand

First Shift: Great opportunity awaits Stars in upcoming five-game homestand
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs Chicago Blackhawks 122923

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Blackhawks
Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars keep it interesting in narrow loss to St Louis Blues

Heika’s Take: Stars keep it interesting in narrow loss to Blues
First Shift: Dallas Stars exit break looking to keep point streak rolling in St. Louis

First Shift: Stars exit break looking to keep point streak rolling in St. Louis
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars at St Louis Blues 122723

Game Day Guide: Stars at Blues
Very merry: Dallas Stars boasting all sorts of good heading into Christmas break

Very merry: Stars boasting all sorts of good heading into Christmas break
Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars spin a Christmas miracle, defeat Nashville Predators in historic fashion

Heika’s Take: Stars spin a Christmas miracle, defeat Predators in historic fashion
First Shift: Scott Wedgewood, Dallas Stars look to continue winning ways vs Nashville Predators

First Shift: Wedgewood, Stars look to continue winning ways vs Predators
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators 122323

Game Day Guide: Stars at Predators
Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars break curse against Vancouver Canucks with emphatic comeback win

Heika’s Take: Stars break curse against Canucks with emphatic comeback win