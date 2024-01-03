Game Day Guide: Stars vs Avalanche

Game 37: Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche
When: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM CT
Where: American Airlines Center
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Dallas Stars
Colorado Avalanche
Record
22-10-4 (12-6-1 Home)
24-11-3 (8-7-3 Away)
Rank
48 Points (3rd Central)
51 Points (1st Central)
Power Play
22.1% (23-for-104)
24.5% (35-for-143)
Penalty Kill
85.3% (99-for-116)
83.2% (109-for-131)
Last 10 Games
7-2-1
7-2-1
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Jason Robertson (5-6—11, 6 GP)
Joe Pavelski (22-24—46, 54 GP)
Joe Pavelski (4-1--5, 4 GP)
Jamie Benn (13-31—44, 55 GP)
Tyler Seguin (3-1--4, 3 GP)
Tyler Seguin (21-22—43, 39 GP)
Matt Duchene (2-1--3, 3 GP)
Mason Marchment (1-2--3, 2 GP)
Captain Jamie Benn opened the scoring Tuesday night against Montreal with a goal (1-0--1) 11 seconds after the opening faceoff. The goal marked the sixth fastest goal to start a game in franchise history, and Benn, with seven opening-minute goals in his career, ranks second in franchise history. Through 36 games this season, the 34-year old ranks sixth on the club with 17 assists and eighth with 24 points (7-17--24). Among league leaders (skater takes at least 15% of team's draws), he ranks second with 62.7% faceoff win percentage (205-for-327), and he leads Stars forwards with 32 hits.