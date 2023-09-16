Player Profile: Wyatt Johnston
The 20-year-old forward put together one of the best rookie seasons in the past 30 years of Stars hockey
Position: Center
Height: 6-1
Weight: 185
Shoots: Right
Salary: Two years remaining on his rookie deal at $894,167 per season.
Did You Know: With 24 goals, Johnston tied James Neal (2008-09) for most goals in a Stars rookie season since the team moved to Dallas in 1993. He is tied for ninth all-time in franchise history in first-year tallies.
Last Season: Johnston put together one of the best rookie seasons in the past 30 years of Stars hockey, and did so while showing impressive consistency and intelligence. Just 19 for much of the season, Johnston could have been returned to junior hockey, but the Stars decided to take a chance on him. He had a bit of slow start in preseason, but got better and better as the year went on. He finished tied for the NHL lead in rookie goal scoring at 24 and made the NHL All-Rookie Team. He is just the third forward in franchise history (alongside Mike Modano and Jason Robertson) to make the all-rookie team. Johnston played on a line with Jamie Benn and received quality minutes (15:29 per game), which was a big part of his assimilation. He finished with 160 shots on goal (seventh on the team) and was third on the team in playoffs with 55 shots on goal. He did show some signs of rookie jitters, as he was top among lineup regulars at 2.59 giveaways per game and also struggled in the faceoff circle at 43.3 percent. Still, there were times he was among the best players on the team, including a few playoff games.
Looking Forward: Johnston was the benefactor of great coaching and leadership from teammates. Coach Pete DeBoer is longtime friends with veteran Joe Pavelski and the two came up with a plan to have Johnston “billet” with Pavelski and his family. That was a significant factor in allowing Johnston to not only ease into the league, but also listen and learn. Pavelski thinks about the game at a very high level, and it was clear that Johnston was able to draw a great deal from his chats with the veteran. Will it be a challenge this year if Johnston lives on his own? Will it be a challenge no matter what, as opposing teams have a better book on Johnston and the pressure of expectations rise? It’s all part of growing up in the league. While it sure looks like Johnston and Benn are inseparable at this time, there could be the option to shuffle lines this season with the addition of Matt Duchene. While DeBoer likes balance in his lines, he has a group of veterans (including Duchene and Tyler Seguin) who need a certain amount of time on ice. Johnston did most of his scoring at even strength and was ninth in power play time on ice (1:39 per game), so he can make an impact in a secondary role. Johnston just turned 20, so he has time to take the next step. In a lot of ways, he might actually have a great safety net in case some hurdles pop up this season.
He Said It: “I haven’t had a player that young step into the lineup and contribute at this level in my 15 years in the league, and it’s not close.”
- DeBoer on the plays of Johnston as a 19-year-old rookie last season.
