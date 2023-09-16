Player Profile: Wyatt Johnston

Looking Forward: Johnston was the benefactor of great coaching and leadership from teammates. Coach Pete DeBoer is longtime friends with veteran Joe Pavelski and the two came up with a plan to have Johnston “billet” with Pavelski and his family. That was a significant factor in allowing Johnston to not only ease into the league, but also listen and learn. Pavelski thinks about the game at a very high level, and it was clear that Johnston was able to draw a great deal from his chats with the veteran. Will it be a challenge this year if Johnston lives on his own? Will it be a challenge no matter what, as opposing teams have a better book on Johnston and the pressure of expectations rise? It’s all part of growing up in the league. While it sure looks like Johnston and Benn are inseparable at this time, there could be the option to shuffle lines this season with the addition of Matt Duchene. While DeBoer likes balance in his lines, he has a group of veterans (including Duchene and Tyler Seguin) who need a certain amount of time on ice. Johnston did most of his scoring at even strength and was ninth in power play time on ice (1:39 per game), so he can make an impact in a secondary role. Johnston just turned 20, so he has time to take the next step. In a lot of ways, he might actually have a great safety net in case some hurdles pop up this season.