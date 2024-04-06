First Shift: Mavrik Bourque could make NHL debut as Stars visit Blackhawks

Key Numbers

8

The Stars set a new franchise record for consecutive wins on Thursday at eight. Over the span, they have outscored opponents 34-11.

25 & 55

Dallas has already tied the franchise record for road wins in a season at 25 and for road points in a season at 55. They have two remaining road games to potentially set new records.

20

Stars forward Roope Hintz has 20 points (9 goals, 11 assists) in his past 11 games against Chicago. That includes a hat trick on December 29, 2023.