Stars recall Mavrik Bourque from Texas

The 22-year-old leads all AHL skaters with 72 points in 66 games with Texas this season and ranks second in the league with 46 assists

2568x1444_mavrik_040524
By Dallas Stars Communications
@DallasStars

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forward Mavrik Bourque from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Bourque, 22, leads all AHL skaters with 72 points (26-46—72) in 66 games with Texas this season. He leads the club and ranks second in the league with 46 assists, and he ranks second on the club and shares 10th in the league with 26 goals. With teammates Matěj Blümel and Logan Stankoven, Bourque represented the Central Division at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose.

The Plessisville, Quebec native has appeared in 142 games with the Texas Stars over three seasons and has recorded 124 points (47-77—124). He made his AHL debut on May 6, 2021 and went on to post five points (1-4—5) in six games with Texas in 2020-21. He played his first full professional season in 2022-23, earning 47 points (20-27—47) in 70 regular-season games and adding four points (1-3—4) in eight Calder Cup Playoff games.

The 5-foot-10, 191-pound forward was originally selected by Dallas in the first round (30th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Related Content

Stars select center Mavrik Bourque with 30th pick in 2020 NHL Draft

Stars sign forward Mavrik Bourque to three-year, entry-level contract

Mavrik Bourque wins Guy Lafleur Trophy as QMJHL postseason MVP

Looking back on Bourque's first season in the American Hockey League

News Feed

A great eight: Taking a deep dive into Stars’ impressive and historic run

Heika’s Take: Stars continue historic run, blow out Oilers for eighth straight win

First Shift: Stars on brink of history ahead of showdown with Oilers

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Oilers

How Oettinger and Wedgewood have built a lasting tandem for the Stars

Movie magic: Analyzing Jamie Benn’s career through the eyes of cinema

Heika’s Take: Stars shut down Kraken to end trip, surge to seventh straight win

First Shift: Stars look to continue epic roll in road trip finale against Kraken

Game Day Guide: Stars at Kraken

Heika's Take: Stars roll to defeat Canucks to hit six straight wins

Dallas Stars clinch berth in 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

First Shift: Stars ride five-game win streak into marquee matchup with Canucks

Game Day Guide: Stars at Canucks

Heika’s Take: Johnston dazzles at SAP Center again as Stars dispatch Sharks

First Shift: Memory-filled season continues as Stars visit Sharks

Game Day Guide: Stars at Sharks

Stars sign Ben Kraws to a one-year entry-level contract

Heika’s Take: Stars kick off road trip with gritty win in Arizona