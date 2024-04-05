Stars recall Mavrik Bourque from Texas

The Plessisville, Quebec native has appeared in 142 games with the Texas Stars over three seasons and has recorded 124 points (47-77—124). He made his AHL debut on May 6, 2021 and went on to post five points (1-4—5) in six games with Texas in 2020-21. He played his first full professional season in 2022-23, earning 47 points (20-27—47) in 70 regular-season games and adding four points (1-3—4) in eight Calder Cup Playoff games.