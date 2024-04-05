Game Day Guide: Stars at Blackhawks

Players To Watch 👀

Goaltender Jake Oettinger stopped all 35 shots he faced in 5-0 shutout against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night, his second consecutive shutout after a 17-save performance in Seattle on March 30. Oettinger has not allowed a goal in 152:21 minutes, marking the ninth-longest shutout sequence by a goaltender in franchise history (Longest shutout sequences in franchise history ). The 25-year-old has recorded a win in each of his last six starts (6-0-0) and ranks eighth in the league with 31 wins (31-13-4) in 49 appearances this season.