Game Day Guide: Stars at Blackhawks

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

White2568x1444_CHI_GD_040524
By Stars Staff
Game 77: Dallas Stars at Chicago Blackhawks

When: Saturday, April 6 at 2:30 PM CT

Where: United Center

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Chicago Blackhawks
Record
48-19-9 (25-9-5 Away)
22-48-5 (15-18-4 Home)
Rank
105 Points (1st Central)
49 Points (8th Central)
Power Play
24.1% (54-for-224)
16.2% (36-for-222)
Penalty Kill
81.9% (185-for-226)
77.4% (164-for-212)
Last 10 Games
8-2-0
5-5-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday afternoon at United Center for the fourth and final meeting between the clubs this season. Entering Saturday’s game, the Stars have won five consecutive games (5-0-0) against the Blackhawks, outscoring them 25-9 over that span.
  • Dallas has won 10 of its last 11 games (10-1-0) against the Blackhawks, including each of its last six (6-0-0) at United Center.
  • This season, the Stars have earned a record of 3-0-0 in three games against the Blackhawks. In the season series, the have gone 3-for-9 (33.3%) on the power play and 6-for-8 (75.0%) on the penalty kill. Forwards Roope Hintz (3-0—3) and Mason Marchment (3-1—4) recorded hat tricks in consecutive games against the Blackhawks on Dec. 29 and 31. Hintz leads the club with six points (4-2—6) in the season series.
  • Hintz has recorded nine points (7-2—9) in his last five games against Chicago, including two hat trick performances. He as earned 20 points (9-11--20) in his last 11 games against Chicago, including five games with three or more points, as well as eight points (4-4--8) in his last four games at United Center.Forward Jason Robertson leads Stars skaters with five assists (0-5—5) in three games against Chicago this season. He has tallied 12 points (5-7—12) in his last eight games against Chicago, including five points (2-3—5) in his last four games on the road. Robertson has tallied 22 points (9-13—22) in 18 career games against Chicago, his second-highest total against any individual opponent (first: Nashville, 9-14—23).
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Joe Pavelski (3-4—7, 5 GP)

Joe Pavelski (26-28—54, 61 GP)

Roope Hintz (2-4—6, 3 GP)

Ryan Suter (8-42—50, 87 GP)

Jason Robertson (0-5—5, 3 GP)

Jamie Benn (14-34—48, 60 GP) 

Mason Marchment (4-1—5, 2 GP)

Matt Duchene (1-2—3, 2 GP)

Miro Heiskanen (0-3—3, 2 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Goaltender Jake Oettinger stopped all 35 shots he faced in 5-0 shutout against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night, his second consecutive shutout after a 17-save performance in Seattle on March 30. Oettinger has not allowed a goal in 152:21 minutes, marking the ninth-longest shutout sequence by a goaltender in franchise history (Longest shutout sequences in franchise history ). The 25-year-old has recorded a win in each of his last six starts (6-0-0) and ranks eighth in the league with 31 wins (31-13-4) in 49 appearances this season.

