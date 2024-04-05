Game Day Guide: Stars at Blackhawks

Game 77: Dallas Stars at Chicago Blackhawks
When: Saturday, April 6 at 2:30 PM CT
Where: United Center
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup
Dallas Stars
Chicago Blackhawks
Record
48-19-9 (25-9-5 Away)
22-48-5 (15-18-4 Home)
Rank
105 Points (1st Central)
49 Points (8th Central)
Power Play
24.1% (54-for-224)
16.2% (36-for-222)
Penalty Kill
81.9% (185-for-226)
77.4% (164-for-212)
Last 10 Games
8-2-0
5-5-0
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Joe Pavelski (3-4—7, 5 GP)
Joe Pavelski (26-28—54, 61 GP)
Roope Hintz (2-4—6, 3 GP)
Ryan Suter (8-42—50, 87 GP)
Jason Robertson (0-5—5, 3 GP)
Jamie Benn (14-34—48, 60 GP)
Mason Marchment (4-1—5, 2 GP)
Matt Duchene (1-2—3, 2 GP)
Miro Heiskanen (0-3—3, 2 GP)
Goaltender Jake Oettinger stopped all 35 shots he faced in 5-0 shutout against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night, his second consecutive shutout after a 17-save performance in Seattle on March 30. Oettinger has not allowed a goal in 152:21 minutes, marking the ninth-longest shutout sequence by a goaltender in franchise history (Longest shutout sequences in franchise history ). The 25-year-old has recorded a win in each of his last six starts (6-0-0) and ranks eighth in the league with 31 wins (31-13-4) in 49 appearances this season.