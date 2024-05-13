First Shift: Stankoven shining bright as Stars look to increase series lead

Key Numbers

114:59

Dallas has scored first in all three games of this series and has held the lead for 114:59. Colorado won Game 1 in overtime, so it has technically never led with a running clock.

9

Stars forward Tyler Seguin has 9 goals in six games against the Avalanche this season. Seguin scored six times in three games during the regular season and has three goals in three playoff games so far.

1,001

Stars goalie Jake Oettinger has passed the 1,000 save mark, ranking sixth in franchise playoff history. Oettinger is 25 and has already played in 38 postseason games.