“Swag” is a tricky thing in the world of hockey.
Getting his swag back: How Tyler Seguin is a difference-maker for Dallas
The 32-year-old has battled a lot of adversity, but has navigated it well on his way to becoming an impact player in the 2024 playoffs
There is “athletic arrogance,” the understanding that you are better than an opponent and that when it comes down to an intense battle, you have the belief that you are going to win.
There’s just plain ol’ arrogance, and that can take you down if it becomes too big in your brain.
But, difficult as it is to balance those two mindsets, there might be nothing worse than having no swag at all. When the game or life takes that away from you, it can be as debilitating as losing some of your speed or skill.
Tyler Seguin has seen every level of swag in his career. He started out as the second overall pick for Boston in the 2010 NHL Draft. He won the Stanley Cup in 2011. He was seen as one of the future superstars of the NHL. That can make you a bit “arrogant,” Seguin admits. But then the hockey gods started teaching a few hard lessons. He was traded to Dallas, signed a huge contract, and after a little while started to hear criticism that he and longtime linemate Jamie Benn weren’t doing enough. Then, the injuries started. There was the sliced Achilles tendon. Then, a couple of knee issues. Then, a complicated series of surgeries around the hip that kept him off the ice for a year.
It ate away at Seguin’s trademark speed, and forced him to become a different player. Instead of looking for offensive chances on the fly, he dug in around the net. Instead of worrying mostly about points, he started focusing more on wins.
And now, he is a much more complete player.
“He’s at a different point in his career than he has been, and I think the injuries have given him perspective,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said.
Seguin agrees. He has seen his numbers go up and down. He has found great linemates this season in Matt Duchene and Mason Marchment. He has had a resurgence in scoring and then struggled in the First Round as the chances were there, but the goals didn’t come. He has seen some things.
“I’m fighting now,” he said after the First Round. “You try to tap into those situations you’ve been through and experiences and sometimes knowing you might have an excuse but look for no excuses. Just figure it out.”
He has done exactly that. Benn has been with him since the 2013 trade, and each has faced their share of criticism. Benn also has moved from wing to center to wing – something Seguin has had to do this season – and said he appreciates everything his teammate has endured.
“There’s nothing wrong with a little adversity as an athlete,” Benn said. “Seggy has been through it and he’s doing really well with it. He’s battled and I think it’s made him a better player and a better leader.”
DeBoer said he has learned a lot about Seguin in his two years with the Stars. Sure, there’s a book on a guy who has played 969 NHL regular season games, but you don’t really understand the scouting report until you spend some time with the player.
“One thing I didn’t realize about Seggy was his leadership ability,” DeBoer said. “Guys in the room gravitate toward him. He’s got a big personality, but he really is a team guy and I think that leadership has probably grown over the years.”
Seguin, who turned 32 in January, called 20-year-old Wyatt Johnston a “pup” this week. When he and 21-year-old Logan Stankoven were sitting at the dais together after Game 3 on Saturday, a reporter said their question was for either player. Seguin looked at Stankoven and said, “Go ahead, kid.” It was just another light moment for a guy who is still dealing with some heavy injury issues.
“Again, perspective,” DeBoer said. “He’s married now and he’s gone through some major injuries where I’m sure his career flashed before his eyes, whether he was going to play again and what that was going to look like. It’s great to see growth like that from players because that’s what winning dressing rooms have.”
Seguin has told the story of his year away from hockey as he recovered from multiple procedures. He watched games in his basement in Toronto and felt sorry for himself. His career did flash before his eyes, and then he dug in, first under Rick Bowness and then under DeBoer, and learned how to play the game a different way.
“It’s not easy changing positions and he’s adapted well,” said Benn. “He’s found some great linemates, and that helps a lot, but he’s a selfless player and he does what’s best for the team.”
Seguin has become one of the team’s regular penalty killers and is second on the team in plus-minus at plus-6 in the playoffs. He also leads the team in shots on goal at 33. That’s impressive for a guy who is sixth among forwards in ice time at 16:35 per game. It’s also impressive that he didn’t allow the frustration of not scoring early on to get to him. He has three goals in the past two games, and definitely looks like he’s got some of that old swag back.
Seguin unveiled a new haircut before Game 2 of this series, and it is unique. He has shaved the sides tight and let the back grow out a little bit for a mini-mullet. That’s part of the joy he brings to the room.
“He’s always going to be Tyler,” Benn said with a smile. “I think it’s good to have some swag as an athlete and a hockey player, and he definitely has still got it.”
Mixed in with a dash of humility, though. Seguin won the Cup as a 19-year-old with the Bruins, and he has said he thought at the time they would be a little easier to come by. Now, in his 14th season, he understands just how difficult it is to gain that prize.
“I think you get perspective as you get older in your career and you realize that you’re not here forever and the clock’s ticking,” DeBoer said. “He’s [the] one guy in our room that’s won a Stanley Cup, but he did it at such a young age. He wants to do it again. His head is in a great place and he’s another guy who, because he’s checked his ego, has been really valuable for us.”
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.