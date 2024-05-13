Game Day Guide: Stars at Avalanche

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Tyler Seguin has tallied three goals (3-0—3) in his last two games, including the game-winning goals in both Games 2 and 3 of the Stars' Second Round series against Colorado. He became the 14th player in franchise history to record the game-winning goal in consecutive playoff games. With 46 points (17-29—46) in 82 playoff games as a member of the Dallas Stars, Seguin tied Brett Hull (21-25—46) and Dave Gagner (22-24—46) for 13th on the franchise's all-time list, and he tied Brenden Morrow for 16th in goals with his 17th with the Stars. Seguin shares second on the club with three goals and shares fifth with six points (3-3—6) in the 2024 postseason.