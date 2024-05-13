Game Day Guide: Stars at Avalanche

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on Game 4 of the Second Round

By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Second Round: Game 4

When: Monday, May 13 at 8:30 PM CT

Where: Ball Arena

TV: ESPN

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Watch Party: Shark Club Sports Bar & Grill

Dallas Stars
Colorado Avalanche
Record
6-4 (3-1 Away)
5-3 (2-1 Home)
Power Play
29.2% (7-for-24)
33.3% (8-for-24)
Penalty Kill
75.0% (15-for-20)
73.9% (17-for-23)

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Stars face the Colorado Avalanche for Game 4 of their Second Round series Monday night at Ball Arena. This marks the fifth time the clubs have met in the playoffs, earning a postseason record of 16-19.
  • The Stars lead the Second Round series, 2-1. Through three games, they have gone 3-for-10 (30.0%) on the power play and 6-for-8 (75.0%) on the penalty kill. Forward Tyler Seguin leads Stars skaters with three goals (3-0—3) in the series, while forward Roope Hintz leads the club with five points (1-4—5).
  • Captain Jamie Benn has recorded points (1-3—4) in three consecutive games to start the Second Round series against the Avalanche. He has tallied 13 points (4-9—13) in 11 career playoff games against Colorado. Benn ranks fourth among Stars skaters with seven points (2-5—7) in the 2024 postseason.
  • Forward Logan Stankoven posted two goals (2-0—2) in Game 3 against Colorado, becoming the fifth rookie in Dallas Stars history (1993-present) to post a multi-goal game in the playoffs. He shares the lead among league rookies with two goals and four points (2-2—4) in the 2024 playoffs.
  • In the regular season, the Stars went 1-2-1 in four games against the Avalanche. Through the season series, Dallas went 5-for-12 (41.7%) on the power-play and 7-for-11 (63.6%) on the penalty kill. Seguin led the club with six goals (6-0—6) against Colorado, while forwards Mason Marchment (1-4—5) and Matt Duchene (1-4—5) shared second with five points.

Records vs Colorado 🏒

All-time regular-season
All-time postseason

68-67-12 Overall | 42-23-13 Home | 26-44-8 Road

3-2 Series | 16-19 Overall | 8-11 Home | 8-8 Road

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Tyler Seguin has tallied three goals (3-0—3) in his last two games, including the game-winning goals in both Games 2 and 3 of the Stars' Second Round series against Colorado. He became the 14th player in franchise history to record the game-winning goal in consecutive playoff games. With 46 points (17-29—46) in 82 playoff games as a member of the Dallas Stars, Seguin tied Brett Hull (21-25—46) and Dave Gagner (22-24—46) for 13th on the franchise's all-time list, and he tied Brenden Morrow for 16th in goals with his 17th with the Stars. Seguin shares second on the club with three goals and shares fifth with six points (3-3—6) in the 2024 postseason.

Second Round Schedule 📅

Game
Date
Time
Location
Game 1: L 4-3
May 7
8:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 2: W 5-3
May 9
8:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 3: W 4-1
May 11
9:00 PM CT
Ball Arena
Game 4
May 13
8:30 PM CT
Ball Arena
Game 5
May 15
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 6
May 17
TBD
Ball Arena
Game 7
May 19
TBD
American Airlines Center

