Game Day Guide: Stars at Avalanche

Second Round: Game 4
When: Monday, May 13 at 8:30 PM CT
Where: Ball Arena
TV: ESPN
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: Shark Club Sports Bar & Grill
Dallas Stars
Colorado Avalanche
Record
6-4 (3-1 Away)
5-3 (2-1 Home)
Power Play
29.2% (7-for-24)
33.3% (8-for-24)
Penalty Kill
75.0% (15-for-20)
73.9% (17-for-23)
All-time regular-season
All-time postseason
68-67-12 Overall | 42-23-13 Home | 26-44-8 Road
3-2 Series | 16-19 Overall | 8-11 Home | 8-8 Road
Forward Tyler Seguin has tallied three goals (3-0—3) in his last two games, including the game-winning goals in both Games 2 and 3 of the Stars' Second Round series against Colorado. He became the 14th player in franchise history to record the game-winning goal in consecutive playoff games. With 46 points (17-29—46) in 82 playoff games as a member of the Dallas Stars, Seguin tied Brett Hull (21-25—46) and Dave Gagner (22-24—46) for 13th on the franchise's all-time list, and he tied Brenden Morrow for 16th in goals with his 17th with the Stars. Seguin shares second on the club with three goals and shares fifth with six points (3-3—6) in the 2024 postseason.
Game
Date
Time
Location
Game 1: L 4-3
May 7
8:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 2: W 5-3
May 9
8:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 3: W 4-1
May 11
9:00 PM CT
Ball Arena
Game 4
May 13
8:30 PM CT
Ball Arena
Game 5
May 15
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 6
May 17
TBD
Ball Arena
Game 7
May 19
TBD
American Airlines Center