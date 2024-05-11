First Shift: Stars’ depth will once again look to be difference-maker in Game 3

Key Numbers

.948

Stars goalie Jake Oettinger has a 1.51 GAA and .948 save percentage in three road playoff games this year. He has a 2.61 GAA and .891 save percentage in six home playoff games. Oettinger had a .912 road save percentage during the regular season and was .898 at home.

38.1 percent

Colorado ranks second in the playoffs with a power play success rate of 38.1 percent. Dallas ranks fourth at 30.4 percent.

89

Colorado forward Nathan MacKinnon had 89 points (34 goals, 55 assists) in 41 home games this season, leading all home scorers in the NHL.