Game Day Guide: Stars at Avalanche

Players To Watch 👀

Defenseman Miro Heiskanen recorded two goals (2-0—2) in Game 2 against Colorado on Thursday night. With both goals scored on the power play, Heiskanen became the second defenseman in franchise history to record two power-play goals in a postseason game and tied Brad Maxwell (5) for third-most power-play goals by a defenseman in the postseason in franchise history. The Espoo, Finland native shares the lead among league defensemen with three goals and ranks third with eight points (3-5--8) in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.