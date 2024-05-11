Game Day Guide: Stars at Avalanche

Second Round: Game 3
When: Saturday, May 11 at 9:00 PM CT
Where: Ball Arena
TV: TNT
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: Gilley's South Side Ballroom
Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on Game 3 of the Second Round
Dallas Stars
Colorado Avalanche
Record
5-4 (2-1 Away)
5-2 (2-0 Home)
Power Play
30.4% (16-for-23)
38.1% (8-for-21)
Penalty Kill
70.6% (12-for-17)
72.7% (16-for-22)
All-time regular-season
All-time postseason
68-67-12 Overall | 42-23-13 Home | 26-44-8 Road
3-2 Series | 15-19 Overall | 8-11 Home | 7-8 Road
Defenseman Miro Heiskanen recorded two goals (2-0—2) in Game 2 against Colorado on Thursday night. With both goals scored on the power play, Heiskanen became the second defenseman in franchise history to record two power-play goals in a postseason game and tied Brad Maxwell (5) for third-most power-play goals by a defenseman in the postseason in franchise history. The Espoo, Finland native shares the lead among league defensemen with three goals and ranks third with eight points (3-5--8) in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Game
Date
Time
Location
Game 1: L 4-3
May 7
8:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 2: W 5-3
May 9
8:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 3
May 11
9:00 PM CT
Ball Arena
Game 4
May 13
TBD
Ball Arena
Game 5
May 15
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 6
May 17
TBD
Ball Arena
Game 7
May 19
TBD
American Airlines Center