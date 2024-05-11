Game Day Guide: Stars at Avalanche

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on Game 3 of the Second Round

By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Second Round: Game 3

When: Saturday, May 11 at 9:00 PM CT

Where: Ball Arena

TV: TNT

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Watch Party: Gilley's South Side Ballroom

Dallas Stars
Colorado Avalanche
Record
5-4 (2-1 Away)
5-2 (2-0 Home)
Power Play
30.4% (16-for-23)
38.1% (8-for-21)
Penalty Kill
70.6% (12-for-17)
72.7% (16-for-22)

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Stars face the Colorado Avalanche for Game 3 of their Second Round series Saturday night at Ball Arena. This marks the fifth time the clubs have met in the playoffs, earning a postseason record of 14-18.
  • The clubs met on Thursday night at American Airlines Center for Game 2 of the Second Round where the Stars defeated the Avalanche, 5-3. The Stars went 2-for-5 (40.0%) on the power play and 3-for-3 (100.0%) on the penalty kill. Ten different Stars players recorded at least a point.
  • Captain Jamie Benn has recorded points (1-2—3) in two consecutive games to start the Second Round series against the Avalanche. He has tallied 12 points (4-8—12) in 10 career playoff games against Colorado. Benn shares fourth among Stars skaters with two goals and ranks fourth with six points (2-4—6) in the postseason.
  • Forward Roope Hintz recorded four points (1-3—4) on Thursday night in Game 2 against Colorado. It marked his second career four-point game in the postseason (also 1-3—4 in Game 2 of 2023 First Round vs. Minnesota, becoming the fourth player in franchise history have posted multiple four-point games in the playoffs.
  • In the regular season, the Stars went 1-2-1 in four games against the Avalanche. Through the season series, Dallas went 5-for-12 (41.7%) on the power-play and 7-for-11 (63.6%) on the penalty kill. Forward Tyler Seguin led the club with six goals (6-0—6) against Colorado, while forwards Mason Marchment (1-4—5) and Matt Duchene (1-4—5) shared second with five points.

Records vs Colorado 🏒

All-time regular-season
All-time postseason

68-67-12 Overall | 42-23-13 Home | 26-44-8 Road

3-2 Series | 15-19 Overall | 8-11 Home | 7-8 Road

Players To Watch 👀

Defenseman Miro Heiskanen recorded two goals (2-0—2) in Game 2 against Colorado on Thursday night. With both goals scored on the power play, Heiskanen became the second defenseman in franchise history to record two power-play goals in a postseason game and tied Brad Maxwell (5) for third-most power-play goals by a defenseman in the postseason in franchise history. The Espoo, Finland native shares the lead among league defensemen with three goals and ranks third with eight points (3-5--8) in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Second Round Schedule 📅

Game
Date
Time
Location
Game 1: L 4-3
May 7
8:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 2: W 5-3
May 9
8:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 3
May 11
9:00 PM CT
Ball Arena
Game 4
May 13
TBD
Ball Arena
Game 5
May 15
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 6
May 17
TBD
Ball Arena
Game 7
May 19
TBD
American Airlines Center

