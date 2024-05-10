Heika’s Take: Stars stand tall against Avs comeback bid to even up series

“Obviously, we have to handle those situations better, but the silver lining is that we built three and four to nothing leads, so we played some very good hockey for long stretches against them,” DeBoer said of the positives in both Game 1 and 2. “Tonight was better than Game 1. We did most of the things we wanted to do tonight. We built a lead and the right guys scored and got on the board for us. I really liked our game. They’re an explosive team with a little bit of that mojo. When they get in that spot, they can throw caution to the wind and try to create. We can be a little bit smarter in that situation, but you learn as the playoffs go on and you have to win all kinds of different ways.”