The Stars have honored parents in the past with trips for their moms, dads and mentors, but every iteration is unique.
Doing it for the dads: Stars’ dads and mentors trip off to memorable start
Dallas is spending the days leading up to Christmas with their dads and mentors, and it’s clear just how impactful the trip is for the whole team
That’s maybe the best thing about it.
Dallas made changes to its coaching staff this year, so not only does Glen Gulutzan get to bring his dad, but he gets to meet all the dads and mentors of the players and staff. In addition, players who are new to the team get to have their dads intermingle and spend time at practice, in team meetings, on flights and in hotels.
It's a quick, chaotic knock-about, but it definitely is a big step in the team-building process.
“It’s a special weekend for our hockey club,” said captain Jamie Benn. “I’m getting to meet a lot of new dads, some billets, some brothers and some mentors, and there are some familiar faces as well. I think I’m getting closer to the dads’ ages than some of my younger teammates.”
Benn joked that he and the dads are bonding over Canadian bands like The Tragically Hip and Nickelback, and that’s part of the fun of all of this. Not only do the dads get to know each other and the coaches and staff, they get to celebrate some of the similarities of their “jobs” as hockey dads.
“My dad has supported me since I was born and started me learning to skate,” said defenseman Nils Lundkvist. “So having him on this trip and kind of living the dream and seeing what we go through . . . it’s awesome to share experiences like this.”
Gulutzan has been on several trips as a head coach and assistant coach. He said they did a study in his time with the Oilers and found that teams win about 70 percent of the time in games when the dads are on the trip.
“I don’t think there is any more honest coach for a son than his dad,” Gulutzan said. “So, when guys are playing in front of their dads, they know they’re going to get an earful of what their dad really thinks. I think they always want to make an impression, and they play hard.”
Dallas took a 5-1 win over Toronto on Sunday at American Airlines Center on the first leg of the journey. They fly to Detroit on Monday and play against the Red Wings on Tuesday before the NHL-wide Christmas break begins.
“Winning here with the dads and the fans, when it was a busy night like this, we’ll take it,” said forward Jason Robertson, who beat his brother Nick (a forward for the Maple Leafs) with his dad in attendance.
Growing up in Southern California, Robertson’s family got an RV and drove the family to all of its athletic practices and games so they could spend time together. It was a unique solution that landed two players in the NHL and made the family bond a strong one.
“He saw that excitement in us to go to the games and built off of that,” Robertson said of his dad Hugh sparking interest by attending Kings games. “Then, he brought us on the ice, skating, practices and skill coaches. He gave us all the tools to go out there and have fun and then, as we got older, to go out there and get to where we are now.”
Each player has his own story and the family is a big part of that. So doing a trip like this is a big thank you to the dads.
“They have a lot of fun,” Gulutzan said. “I don’t know if they have more fun than the moms. The dads are more businesslike and want to watch the games and go through all of the sticks and check the curves.”
Gulutzan added that their impact is felt.
“It’s important,” he said. “I think it’s one of the best things in our game to have these trips.”
And the effects might be felt for years to come. Several players have welcomed children recently, including goalie Jake Oettinger, and he said seeing the dads is motivating.
“My dad has been so important to me. I’ve learned a lot about what kind of dad I want to be,” Oettinger said. “For all the dads in my life, I’m very lucky, and hopefully I can be half as good of a dad as I’ve had in my life. It makes it all the more worth it when you can have people who have helped you get to where you are and you get to share this experience with them.”
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.