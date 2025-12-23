Game Day Guide: Stars at Red Wings

First Shift 🏒

Physicality can be used in several ways in the game of hockey.

Robertson has been criticized for his style of play at times in his career, and there are even some who believe his placement on the U.S. Olympic Team might hinge on his ability to play an all-around game. In the past two games, Robertson showed just how tough – both mentally and physically – he can be.

Robertson withstood a tackling play that netted 16 penalty minutes for Anaheim’s Frank Vatrano in an 8-3 win Friday and finished with two goals and an assist. And then on Sunday at American Airlines Center, Robertson was tackled and cross-checked and fought through it to score a huge goal in a 5-1 win over Toronto.

In a tight game where Dallas wasn’t getting a ton of chances, a loose puck trickled into the offensive zone. Robertson outbattled defenseman Jake McCabe for positioning, swooped into the right circle and then made a fantastic move to the net.

It was a play of determination, and it said a lot about Robertson.

“I think he has been physical at times, and Robo’s physicality comes in those battles,” said Stars coach Glen Gulutzan. “He’s hard to handle, he’s a big man and he’s got a nose for the net. You take a look at that goal, it’s an great individual effort, but then even how he scored it, he didn’t have much room. It was a big play, because that gave us some energy.”

Robertson is listed at 6-3, 204, so he definitely has the size to win battles. He also has worked a lot on his game in recent years, including improving defense and engaging in battle. In the Anaheim game, the frustrated Ducks pretty much attacked him to get him off his game, and handled situation without incident.

“This is the way it is. This is the way hockey has been going lately,” Robertson said. “I want to be stronger on my skates, definitely. It’s a physical game out there. It’s just the way the game’s going. I’m trying to win more and more puck battles.”

The thing about the 26-year-old native of California is that he also mixes some insane stats with his improved toughness. In the calendar year, Robertson ranks second in goal-scoring at 49 in 83 games. He ranks sixth in points at 96. He already is one of the top players in the NHL, and he’s pushing hard to get better.

“I think they should take a good look at him because he’s really committed to checking,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “He’s playing a solid all-around game.”