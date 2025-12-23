Game Day Guide: Stars at Red Wings

When: Tuesday, December 23 at 5:30 p.m.
Where: Little Caesars Arena
TV: TNT, truTV, HBO MAX, Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
View the latest information on the matchup against Detroit, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game
Dallas Stars
Detroit Red Wings
Record
25-7-5 (13-2-4 Away)
21-13-3 (11-7-1 Home)
Rank
55 Points (2nd in Central)
45 Points (1st in Atlantic)
Power Play
31.3% (35-for-112)
23.7% (27-for-114)
Penalty Kill
83.9% (99-for-118)
81.4% (79-for-97)
Last 10 Games
8-2-0
7-2-1
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Miro Heiskanen (2-8—10, 6 GP)
Matt Duchene (16-19—35, 42 GP)
Roope Hintz (3-8—11, 4 GP)
Jamie Benn (8-16—24, 40 GP)
Wyatt Johnston (2-3—5, 3 GP)
Roope Hintz (10-13—23, 15 GP)
Colin Blackwell (1-1—2, 2 GP)
Jason Robertson (9-11—20, 14 GP)
Stars forward Robertson enters Tuesday's matchup having four points (3-1—4) in his last two games. Robertson scored his first ever goal against the Maple Leafs in Dallas’ last game on Dec. 21 against Toronto. With the goal, he has now scored at least one goal against every other team in the NHL. In all, Robertson has totaled 44 points (23-21—44) in 37 games played this season, ranking second on the team and tied for seventh in the NHL in scoring entering play Monday. His 23 goals were tied for third in the League entering play Monday. When Robertson is on the ice during 5-on-5 play, Dallas is outscoring their opponents 34-15 according to Natural Stat Trick. In his career against Detroit, Robertson has totaled 20 points (9-11—20) in 14 games played, carrying a plus-minus rating of +6 and averaging 1.43 points per game. His 1.43 points per game against them ranks 10th in the League among active skaters who have played Detroit at least five times in their career. Robertson has recorded points in 12 of his 14 career games against them, including six multi-point outings.
Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat has six points (4-2—6) in his last five games. He leads Detroit skaters in scoring this season, having registered 40 points (20-20—40) through 37 games played, carrying a plus-minus rating of +5 and averaging 1.08 points per game. Since joining the Red Wings in 2023-24, DeBrincat leads Detroit skaters in both goals (86) and shots taken (616) while ranking second in scoring (86-91—177). In his career against Dallas, DeBrincat has tallied 24 points (13-11—24) in 28 games played, upholding a plus-minus rating of +5. He enters Tuesday's contest having recorded six points (2-4—6) in his last six games played against the Stars.
Physicality can be used in several ways in the game of hockey.
Robertson has been criticized for his style of play at times in his career, and there are even some who believe his placement on the U.S. Olympic Team might hinge on his ability to play an all-around game. In the past two games, Robertson showed just how tough – both mentally and physically – he can be.
Robertson withstood a tackling play that netted 16 penalty minutes for Anaheim’s Frank Vatrano in an 8-3 win Friday and finished with two goals and an assist. And then on Sunday at American Airlines Center, Robertson was tackled and cross-checked and fought through it to score a huge goal in a 5-1 win over Toronto.
In a tight game where Dallas wasn’t getting a ton of chances, a loose puck trickled into the offensive zone. Robertson outbattled defenseman Jake McCabe for positioning, swooped into the right circle and then made a fantastic move to the net.
It was a play of determination, and it said a lot about Robertson.
“I think he has been physical at times, and Robo’s physicality comes in those battles,” said Stars coach Glen Gulutzan. “He’s hard to handle, he’s a big man and he’s got a nose for the net. You take a look at that goal, it’s an great individual effort, but then even how he scored it, he didn’t have much room. It was a big play, because that gave us some energy.”
Robertson is listed at 6-3, 204, so he definitely has the size to win battles. He also has worked a lot on his game in recent years, including improving defense and engaging in battle. In the Anaheim game, the frustrated Ducks pretty much attacked him to get him off his game, and handled situation without incident.
“This is the way it is. This is the way hockey has been going lately,” Robertson said. “I want to be stronger on my skates, definitely. It’s a physical game out there. It’s just the way the game’s going. I’m trying to win more and more puck battles.”
The thing about the 26-year-old native of California is that he also mixes some insane stats with his improved toughness. In the calendar year, Robertson ranks second in goal-scoring at 49 in 83 games. He ranks sixth in points at 96. He already is one of the top players in the NHL, and he’s pushing hard to get better.
“I think they should take a good look at him because he’s really committed to checking,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “He’s playing a solid all-around game.”
92.5
In the past 21 games, the Stars have led the NHL in killing penalties at 92.5 percent. On Nov. 10, through 16 games, the Stars ranked 26th at 27.5 percent.
.789
Dallas has the best road record in the NHL at 13-2-4 (.789). Detroit ranks 12th in home record at 11-7-1 (.605).
8-3-3
Dallas is 8-3-3 against the Eastern Conference this season and 16-4-2 agaist the West.
“Sometimes when you’re a centerman and you’ve played wig for a bit, you tend to watch. That’s what wingers do, they watch a little bit and they read. When you’re a natural centerman, you don’t get your feet moving as much. So just making that switch, I just wanted to have Dutchy get his feet moving. I wanted to give him an opportunity to get going by using his legs.”
-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on switching Duchene from wing back to center Sunday and liking the results.
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.