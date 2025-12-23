Game Day Guide: Stars at Red Wings

View the latest information on the matchup against Detroit, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game

Away2568
By Stars Staff

When: Tuesday, December 23 at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Little Caesars Arena

TV: TNT, truTV, HBO MAX, Victory+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Detroit Red Wings
Record
25-7-5 (13-2-4 Away)
21-13-3 (11-7-1 Home)
Rank
55 Points (2nd in Central)
45 Points (1st in Atlantic)
Power Play
31.3% (35-for-112)
23.7% (27-for-114)
Penalty Kill
83.9% (99-for-118)
81.4% (79-for-97)
Last 10 Games
8-2-0
7-2-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Detroit Red Wings Tuesday night for the first of two matchups this season. The two teams will face each other for a final time this season on March 14 in Dallas.
  • Dallas is 122-113-38 all-time vs. Detroit, including a 52-69-16 mark on the road.
  • The Stars have earned wins in eight of their last 10 games played against the Red Wings, dating back to April 22, 2021, outscoring them 43-31 during that span. Dallas has also earned wins in four of their last five games played vs. Detroit at Little Caesars Arena.
  • Defenseman Miro Heiskanen enters Tuesday’s contest riding a six-game point streak against the Red Wings, earning 10 points (2-8—10) during that span. It is his longest active point streak against a single opponent and ranks tied for the second longest in his career (also: 6 GP vs. SJS). In 17 career games played vs. Detroit, Heiskanen has totaled 16 points (2-14—16), carrying a plus-minus rating of +5 and averaging 24:25 time on ice per game. His 24:25 time on ice per game played against them ranks sixth in the League among active skaters who have played Detroit at least five times in their careers.
  • Forward Roope Hintz enters Tuesday's game riding a four-game point streak against the Red Wings, collecting 11 points (3-8—11) during that span. In all, Hintz has tallied 23 points (10-13—23) in 15 career games vs. Detroit, carrying a plus-minus rating of +9. His 1.53 points per game against them ranks fifth in the League among active skaters who have played the Red Wings at least five times in their careers.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Miro Heiskanen (2-8—10, 6 GP)
Matt Duchene (16-19—35, 42 GP)
Roope Hintz (3-8—11, 4 GP)
Jamie Benn (8-16—24, 40 GP)
Wyatt Johnston (2-3—5, 3 GP)
Roope Hintz (10-13—23, 15 GP)
Colin Blackwell (1-1—2, 2 GP)
Jason Robertson (9-11—20, 14 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Robertson enters Tuesday's matchup having four points (3-1—4) in his last two games. Robertson scored his first ever goal against the Maple Leafs in Dallas’ last game on Dec. 21 against Toronto. With the goal, he has now scored at least one goal against every other team in the NHL. In all, Robertson has totaled 44 points (23-21—44) in 37 games played this season, ranking second on the team and tied for seventh in the NHL in scoring entering play Monday. His 23 goals were tied for third in the League entering play Monday. When Robertson is on the ice during 5-on-5 play, Dallas is outscoring their opponents 34-15 according to Natural Stat Trick. In his career against Detroit, Robertson has totaled 20 points (9-11—20) in 14 games played, carrying a plus-minus rating of +6 and averaging 1.43 points per game. His 1.43 points per game against them ranks 10th in the League among active skaters who have played Detroit at least five times in their career. Robertson has recorded points in 12 of his 14 career games against them, including six multi-point outings.

Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat has six points (4-2—6) in his last five games. He leads Detroit skaters in scoring this season, having registered 40 points (20-20—40) through 37 games played, carrying a plus-minus rating of +5 and averaging 1.08 points per game. Since joining the Red Wings in 2023-24, DeBrincat leads Detroit skaters in both goals (86) and shots taken (616) while ranking second in scoring (86-91—177). In his career against Dallas, DeBrincat has tallied 24 points (13-11—24) in 28 games played, upholding a plus-minus rating of +5. He enters Tuesday's contest having recorded six points (2-4—6) in his last six games played against the Stars.

First Shift 🏒

Physicality can be used in several ways in the game of hockey.

Robertson has been criticized for his style of play at times in his career, and there are even some who believe his placement on the U.S. Olympic Team might hinge on his ability to play an all-around game. In the past two games, Robertson showed just how tough – both mentally and physically – he can be.

Robertson withstood a tackling play that netted 16 penalty minutes for Anaheim’s Frank Vatrano in an 8-3 win Friday and finished with two goals and an assist. And then on Sunday at American Airlines Center, Robertson was tackled and cross-checked and fought through it to score a huge goal in a 5-1 win over Toronto.

In a tight game where Dallas wasn’t getting a ton of chances, a loose puck trickled into the offensive zone. Robertson outbattled defenseman Jake McCabe for positioning, swooped into the right circle and then made a fantastic move to the net.

It was a play of determination, and it said a lot about Robertson.

“I think he has been physical at times, and Robo’s physicality comes in those battles,” said Stars coach Glen Gulutzan. “He’s hard to handle, he’s a big man and he’s got a nose for the net. You take a look at that goal, it’s an great individual effort, but then even how he scored it, he didn’t have much room. It was a big play, because that gave us some energy.”

Robertson is listed at 6-3, 204, so he definitely has the size to win battles. He also has worked a lot on his game in recent years, including improving defense and engaging in battle. In the Anaheim game, the frustrated Ducks pretty much attacked him to get him off his game, and handled situation without incident.

“This is the way it is. This is the way hockey has been going lately,” Robertson said. “I want to be stronger on my skates, definitely. It’s a physical game out there. It’s just the way the game’s going. I’m trying to win more and more puck battles.”

The thing about the 26-year-old native of California is that he also mixes some insane stats with his improved toughness. In the calendar year, Robertson ranks second in goal-scoring at 49 in 83 games. He ranks sixth in points at 96. He already is one of the top players in the NHL, and he’s pushing hard to get better.

“I think they should take a good look at him because he’s really committed to checking,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “He’s playing a solid all-around game.”

Key Numbers 🔢

92.5

In the past 21 games, the Stars have led the NHL in killing penalties at 92.5 percent. On Nov. 10, through 16 games, the Stars ranked 26th at 27.5 percent.

.789

Dallas has the best road record in the NHL at 13-2-4 (.789). Detroit ranks 12th in home record at 11-7-1 (.605).

8-3-3

Dallas is 8-3-3 against the Eastern Conference this season and 16-4-2 agaist the West.

He Said It 📢

“Sometimes when you’re a centerman and you’ve played wig for a bit, you tend to watch. That’s what wingers do, they watch a little bit and they read. When you’re a natural centerman, you don’t get your feet moving as much. So just making that switch, I just wanted to have Dutchy get his feet moving. I wanted to give him an opportunity to get going by using his legs.”

-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on switching Duchene from wing back to center Sunday and liking the results.

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Chicago Blackhawks
December 27
7:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center
Buffalo Sabres
December 31
7:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center
Chicago Blackhawks
January 1
7:30 p.m.
United Center

Related Content

Doing it for the dads: Stars’ dads and mentors trip off to memorable start

Heika’s Take: Oettinger shines bright as Stars dismantle Leafs in 5-1 win

TOR@DAL Postgame: Jake Oettinger

TOR at DAL | Recap

TOR@DAL Postgame: Glen Gulutzan

TOR@DAL Postgame: Jason Robertson

TOR@DAL Postgame: Jamie Benn

News Feed

Doing it for the dads: Stars’ dads and mentors trip off to memorable start

Heika’s Take: Oettinger shines bright as Stars dismantle Leafs in 5-1 win

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Maple Leafs

Heika’s Take: Stars play smart, opportunistic game in blowout win over Ducks

Tyler Seguin injury update 

Game Day Guide: Stars at Ducks

Heika’s Take: Stars take advantage of opportunities, outdo Sharks in 5-3 win

Game Day Guide: Stars at Sharks

Finding focus: Stars holding onto perspective through early season sprint

Heika’s Take: Stars triumph over adversity in comeback win over Kings

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Kings

Heika's Take: Stars face second consecutive loss, fall to Panthers

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Panthers

Heika’s Take: Various point streaks snap as Stars fall to Wild on road

Game Day Guide: Stars at Wild

Heika’s Take: Special teams and goaltending shine again as Stars down Jets, 4-3

Game Day Guide: Stars at Jets

A legacy: Tom Hick's impact on the Dallas Stars franchise