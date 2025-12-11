Game Day Guide: Stars at Wild

When: Thursday, December 11 at 7:00 p.m.
Where: Grand Casino Arena
TV: Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: Mayer's Garden
View the latest information on the matchup against Minnesota, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game
Dallas Stars
Minnesota Wild
Record
21-5-5 (11-1-4 Away)
16-9-5 (8-3-4 Home)
Rank
47 Points (2nd in Central)
37 Points (3rd in Central)
Power Play
32.3% (32-for-99)
22.1% (23-for-104)
Penalty Kill
82.8% (82-for-99)
80.6% (58-for-72)
Last 10 Games
8-0-2
7-2-1
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Matt Duchene (2-1—3, 3 GP)
Tyler Seguin (20-32—52, 46 GP)
Thomas Harley (1-2—3, 3 GP)
Jamie Benn (20-30—50, 59 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (0-3—3, 3 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (16-26—42, 40 GP)
Esa Lindell (1-2—3, 2 GP)
Matt Duchene (14-27—41, 60 GP)
Stars forward Wyatt Johnston enters Thursday's game riding a three-game point streak, collecting five points (0-5—5) during that span. In Dallas' last game on Tuesday, a 4-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets, Johnston recorded two assists, marking his ninth multi-point outing of the season. In all, he has totaled 36 points (16-20—36) in 31 games played this year and enters Thursday’s game ranked third on the team and tied for 13th in the NHL in scoring entering play Wednesday. His 16 goals this season were tied for 12th in the league entering play Wednesday. Johnston also leads NHL skaters in power-play goals (12) while ranking second in power-play scoring (12-8—20) and eighth in high-danger shots on goal (45) entering play Wednesday. In his career against Minnesota, Johnston has tallied 12 points (6-6—12) in 12 games, carrying a plus-minus rating of +4 and registering three game-winning goals.
Wild forward Matt Boldy has three points (1-2—3) in his last two games. Boldy has totaled 32 points (16-16—32) through 30 games played this season. He leads the team in assists (16) and power-play scoring (5-8—13) while ranking second in total scoring (16-16—32), goals (16), points per game (1.07) and shots taken (98). In his career against Dallas, Boldy has notched 11 points (3-8—11) in 14 games played. He enters Thursday's matchup having eight points (3-5—8) in his last six games played against the Stars.
Harley is certainly happy to be back on the ice.
The injured defenseman returned to play on Tuesday after missing 12 games with a lower-body injury, and his energy was noticeable. Harley and teammate Johnston were messing around at the pre-game skate, flipping pucks around and banging into each other. They continued that attitude on Wednesday at practice in Minnesota as they were the last guys on the ice.
“It’s a lot of fun being out there with the boys,” Harley said with a smile. “It’s why we play this game, because we love it. I was away for three weeks and you get a little lonely. It’s nice to be back.”
Johnston said the “fun” activities do have a purpose.
“We’re trying to work on the game a little bit and get some touches,” Johnston said. “It’s a long season, so it’s just trying to get some time with the puck. In the games, you don’t get as much time with the puck, so in practice it’s a chance to hone in on your skills.”
The Stars have found a way to mix frivolity with purpose while forging a 21-5-5 record. They are on an 11-game point streak (9-0-2), and seem to come up with the right play at the right time every night.
“You can see if you watched today’s practice, the energy in the practice,” Gulutzan said. “Winning helps, winning solves all of the problems in the league. But it’s a really good group of people and a really good group of players and you put that together and you get good chemistry.”
Health also is important. Harley missed three weeks. Duchene and Nils Lundkvist were out for nearly two months. All are back, and now the challenge is to mix them in properly. Lundkvist had a bad giveaway that led to a goal on Tuesday in Winnipeg, but the Stars rallied and won the game 4-3. Gulutzan said that sends a message.
“It’s a moving train, so it’s hard to get on,” Gulutzan said of stepping into the NHL that is 30 games into flow. “It’s not easy. The game is fast for guys coming in off a break, and you expect some hiccups. But we worked ourselves out of it and picked each other up through it. That’s just part of it when you have injuries.”
That, and remembering why you play the game. With snow swirling in both Winnipeg and Minnesota, players were reminded of their youth.
“That stuff we do out there is silly games, but that’s the most fun,” Harley said. “On an outdoor rink, that’s the most fun you’re ever going to have is just being out with your buddies.”
That applies indoors, too. Call it fun with a purpose.
“He needs to get back in the flow, and same with Dutchy,” Gulutzan said of Harley and Duchene. “It’s kind of our first practice day that we’ve had with our whole group. It will take them a few days to get going, but it’s part of the process.”
62 percent
Dallas won 62 percent of its faceoffs on Tuesday at Winnipeg (34-21). This is after the team struggled while winning 46 percent over a span of three games after Tyler Seguin went out with a knee injury. Roope Hintz went 10-2 Tuesday, Wyatt Johnston was 7-2 and Radek Faksa went 6-3.
22.0
Minnesota ranks eighth in hits, averaging 22 per game. Dallas ranks 19th in hits, averaging 19.1.
14.3
Minnesota and Dallas each have been credited with 14.3 giveaways per game. That’s among the top seven teams in the league in fewest giveaways.
“There’s a park by my house, Greenridge Park, Lakeville, Minnesota. They would Zam it during the day and my buddy and I would get off the bus and sprint down there to be the first ones on the fresh ice. Luckily, I was from The State of Hockey, so I got plenty of outdoor ice.”
-Stars goalie Jake Oettinger when asked his memories of growing up in Minnesota
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.